Android Leftovers
-
Android 11 Best Features, Release Date And Supported Device List
-
The Xiaomi Poco F1 is getting Android 10 stable
-
Vivo Android 10 update list: Every Vivo phone set to receive Android 10 - Republic World
-
Vivo X50 Lite with model number V1937 spotted with Android 10 on multiple certification sites
-
One billion Android devices at risk of hacking
-
Twitter is now letting Android users pin lists for easy access
-
Oppo's first Android smartwatch borrows a lot from Apple
-
Infinix S5 Pro Android smartphone has a popup selfie camera
-
One of the Best Android Auto Music Players Gets a Major Update with New Features
-
Android had the most vulnerabilities of any OS in 2019, says report
-
OnePlus offers prizes for your OxygenOS suggestions with new IDEAS program
-
Sci-fi Android phone of the future has a 10-INCH screen and folds over twice
-
[Update: March 2020] The best smartwatches for Android you can buy today
-
Higher phone prices should mean better Android updates for longer, but they don't
-
Oppo Watch is a $215 Apple Watch clone (powered by Android)
-
Harley-Davidson first to include Android Auto with infotainment package
-
The Chrome Cast 51: Android App overhaul on Chrome OS and Google Assistant reads the internet
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 784 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenSUSE and SUSE: YaST, Tumbleweed and SUSECON
Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu 20.04 Controls Application Access & Provides More Privacy & Security!!
Ubuntu 20.04: The latest version of Ubuntu is 20.04 and it is going to be released in April 2020. The team Canonical is the core developers of this Ubuntu 20.04 version. They mentioned that Ubuntu 20.04 will be the best release ever. Yeah, we know many new features are going to arrive with Ubuntu 20.04 which includes Finger Print Sensor Detection, Multiple Screen Options, Default Dark Theme and Changes in Home Icons and many more. Now, one of the Ubuntu users found that Ubuntu 20.04 controls the application access! These features will let you control the applications to maintain your privacy and data security.
F2FS vs. EXT4 File-System Performance With Intel's Clear Linux
Intel's performance-oriented Clear Linux distribution recently added support for using F2FS as the root file-system so we were curious to run some benchmarks on it for how it stacks up against EXT4. In our many tests over the years of the F2FS file-system it generally has performed quite well on solid-state storage for which it's designed. While F2FS is seeing support from the likes of Google and Samsung in the Android space, on the Linux desktop there aren't many Linux distributions supporting the Flash-Friendly File-System as an install-time option for the root file-system.
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 43 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
18 hours 44 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago