Brunch with Brent: Nuritzi Sanchez | Jupiter Extras 61
Brent sits down with Nuritzi Sanchez, Senior Open Source Program Manager at GitLab, former GNOME Foundation President and Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Founding Member of Endless, Inc. We explore her current experiences at GitLab, her deep involvement in the growth of GNOME’s community, the evolution of the Linux App Summit, her involvement with Endless, and why she is so drawn to the human aspects of technology.
Debian Community News: International Women's Day 2020, Debian's cover-up of harassment, abuse and exploitation
In computer science education, approximately thirty percent of students are female. This drops to ten percent in the workforce. In free software organizations, the representation of women is far worse: a little bit over one percent of Debian Developers are female. With the recent concerns about Outreachy internships, harassment and abuse, there couldn't be a better time to consider some of the hard facts and recent scandals that keep things this way.
These appear to be legitimate concerns but they are dismissed as a smearing campaign. They person who added smearing campaign to the subject line is Ulrike Uhlig, a former recipient of Outreachy money herself. Why can't other volunteers ask questions about this money?
Up to 2017, the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) and Outreachy internships were paid at the same rate, $US5,500 per intern. Google cut the pay-out so that many students in developing countries get only half of the old rate. Outreachy payments are the same as before. This has created an arbitrage situation: as the work is done remotely, a talented male student may get more money if they help a female friend complete Outreachy. The male student usually completes all the work up to the mid-point payment. At this point, he can blackmail the woman: give me all of the mid-point payment or I don't help you finish the second half of Outreachy. Some women have approached mentors to ask for help in situations like this.
Yet Debian Developers who attended their events discovered irregularities. The number of women applying to outside events or participating in technical activities was far lower than the number of women who appeared at the original conference. After follow-up discussions with some women, a few patterns were discovered.
First of all, the salaries for young women in the region are incredibly low. A female student may only earn €10 per day in a part time job. When a tech conference receives thousands of euros from sponsors in rich countries, they can use €200 to pay twenty young women to show up. As a bonus, these volunteers are offered meals and other opportunities.
Free software organisations talk endlessly about community building. Yet some people take one look and call it by a different name: exploitation.
In one case identified on debian-project, a woman had volunteered for six years before being offered one of those insecure three-month Outreachy internships. If you divide the $5,500 Outreachy payment over six years, what is the real hourly rate this woman achieved?
Yet when the LibOCon organizers started to engage, they found exactly the same problems that Debian had ignored and it was clear to them that the problems were entirely local in the group. The Debian Developer who had witnessed problems before wasn't even there for LibOCon.
OpenSUSE and SUSE: YaST, Tumbleweed and SUSECON
Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu 20.04 Controls Application Access & Provides More Privacy & Security!!
Ubuntu 20.04: The latest version of Ubuntu is 20.04 and it is going to be released in April 2020. The team Canonical is the core developers of this Ubuntu 20.04 version. They mentioned that Ubuntu 20.04 will be the best release ever. Yeah, we know many new features are going to arrive with Ubuntu 20.04 which includes Finger Print Sensor Detection, Multiple Screen Options, Default Dark Theme and Changes in Home Icons and many more. Now, one of the Ubuntu users found that Ubuntu 20.04 controls the application access! These features will let you control the applications to maintain your privacy and data security.
F2FS vs. EXT4 File-System Performance With Intel's Clear Linux
Intel's performance-oriented Clear Linux distribution recently added support for using F2FS as the root file-system so we were curious to run some benchmarks on it for how it stacks up against EXT4. In our many tests over the years of the F2FS file-system it generally has performed quite well on solid-state storage for which it's designed. While F2FS is seeing support from the likes of Google and Samsung in the Android space, on the Linux desktop there aren't many Linux distributions supporting the Flash-Friendly File-System as an install-time option for the root file-system.
