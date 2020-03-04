Python: Talk Python to Me, PyCon Still on and More
Talk Python to Me Episode #254: A Python mentorship story
How do you go from poking around at Python code to actually solving real problems, the right way?
There are many paths. The longest one probably is to get a 4-year CS degree. Maybe faster, but pricy as well, is a solid in-person developer bootcamp.
Have you considered reaching out to the community to find a mentor? Many Python meetups have project nights where folks who could help will be attending. If you're up for giving back, maybe you could become a mentor too.
That's what this episode is about. We'll hear from two former guests of Talk Python, Rusti Gregory and Doug Farrell. They teamed up and are back to share their mentorship story!
[PyCon] March 2 Update on COVID-19
The coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. Since PyCon US 2020 is scheduled in April, we want to give our community an update on our status and more information about our policy for attendees pertaining to COVID-19.
As of March 2, PyCon 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA is scheduled to happen.
The staff and board directors are actively watching the situation closely, as it continues to change rapidly. We plan to reassess the situation weekly and more frequently as we get closer to the event. This includes checking in with our Pittsburgh team for updates including from vendors and local authorities.
March 6 Update on COVID-19
PyCon continues to closely monitor the Coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) situation.
As of March 6, PyCon 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place.
As of this morning, there have been two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. These cases are in Wayne and Delaware Counties, in eastern Pennsylvania. They are not near Pittsburgh, which is in western Pennsylvania, some 300 miles (480km) away.
Using Python Functions As Classes
In Python, you can use functions as classes. In py, everything is an object. How? I'm no py expert. Here's how we do it!
The Zen Of Python Is A Joke And Here Is Why
The Zen of Python inspires programmers all over the world, but, it is not to be taken too literally.
Using __getattr__ for nicer configuration API
Typically, you'll read configuration from files (such as YAML) and get them as a dictionary. However in Python you'd like to write config.httpd.port and not config['httpd']['port']
Implementing the Clean Architecture with Python – my book is here!
It is my pleasure to announce that my book is finally available to buy.
