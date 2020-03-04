GNOME 3.35.92 ((GNOME 3.36rc2)) RELEASED
Hi, The second release candidate for 3.36 is here! Remember this is the end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final release is scheduled next week! The corresponding flatpak runtimes have been published to Flathub. If you'd like to target the GNOME 3.36 platform, you can test your application against the 3.36beta branch of the Flathub Beta repository. You can also try the experimental VM image, available here for a limited time only: https://gitlab.gnome.org/api/v4/projects/456/jobs/artifacts/gnome-3-36/raw/image/disk.qcow2?job=build-gnome-core-x86_64 We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project (gnome-doc-list@). Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made without approval from the release-team. Translation and documentation can continue. If you want to compile GNOME 3.35.92, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the dependencies on your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.35.92/gnome-3.35.92.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.35/3.35.92/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.35/3.35.92/sources/ WARNING! WARNING! WARNING! -------------------------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.36, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our colorful 3.36 page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable For a quick overview of the GNOME schedule, please see: https://wiki.gnome.org/Schedule Cheers, Javier Jardón Cabezas GNOME Release Team
Also: GNOME 3.36 RC2 Released Ahead Of The Official Desktop Update Next Week
GNOME 3.35.92 ((GNOME 3.36rc2)) RELEASED
