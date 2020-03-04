Servers: IBM, Canonical, Kubernetes and CNCF
-
Introducing a container packaging specification: Container Application Software for Enterprises (CASE)
On our team at IBM, we have a large number of containerized software products that are released every day, built using different packaging requirements, cluster requirements, and personas. At the same time, these products need to be consistent and have a common look and feel that shows they all come from the same company. We needed a packaging standard that can provide the structure needed for consistency but also be flexible and easy to use, not just for our own products, but for containerized software products anywhere. We created a container packaging specification called Container Application Software for Enterprises (CASE) to solve these issues, and now we want to share it with the larger developer community.
-
Hosted private cloud infrastructure: a cost analysis
Private cloud infrastructure remains an essential part of every enterprise nowadays. However, due to the increasing number of workloads and data, the overhead of managing bare metal servers, virtual machines and containers can mount up. Although tools like MAAS, OpenStack and Kubernetes help to address this problem, upskilling operations teams with those tools may take months. As a result, many organisations have started to either fully outsource operations of their private cloud infrastructure or for the initial rollout.
Join Tytus Kurek, Product Manager, and James Troup, Engineering Director, from Canonical in this webinar to learn how outsourcing private cloud infrastructure management helps enterprises accelerate the initial deployment and reduce ongoing operational costs.
-
Kubernetes 1.18 Will Embrace Side Cars: Why It Matters
Kubernetes 1.17 became generally available on Dec. 9 bringing with it a host of new stable enhancements, but what’s perhaps more interesting is not what’s in that release, but what’s missing.
The release notes identify 22 enhancements in total, which is half what was originally expected to debut in the release. Among the enhancements that were originally planned for the release but didn’t end up making it into Kubernetes 1.17 is full support for sidecar containers, but don’t worry, it’ll likely come together in time for Kubernetes 1.18.
-
Decipher the true meaning of cloud native
The term "cloud native" is tossed around constantly these days. It's used in so many different ways and contexts that the actual definition seems quite vague -- even by the notoriously low standards of tech buzzwords.
[...]
In that sense, it's reminiscent of the term "free software," coined by Richard Stallman in the 1980s to refer to software with freely available source code. The phrase caused generations of laymen to conflate free software with freeware. Similarly, cloud native will confuse a lot of people into thinking you have to use the cloud if you want to build a cloud native app.
-
Eficode Joins CNCF
Eficode said that the company qualified as a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider on the basis of years of experience in Kubernetes consulting and training. The KCSP program is a pre-qualified tier of vetted service providers who have deep experience in helping enterprises adopt Kubernetes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 792 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
AndEX Pie, Android 9 for PC, Now Uses the Brave Browser
As I reported last month, Android-x86 9.0 finally arrived to let you run the Android 9 Pie mobile operating system on your personal computer. AndEX developer has thoroughly tested the latest Android-x86 release and reports that he experienced lots of freezes and crashes. Therefore, he decided to build a special version of his AndEX project, which also lets you run Android on your PC, based on Android 9.0 Pie. AndEX already had a version that let you run Android 10 on your desktop or laptop computer. Built using the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) sources, the new AndEX Pie release is comes with the same features as Android-x86 9.0 Pie, as well as numerous other pre-installed applications.
Top 10 disk space analyzer tools to use on Linux systems in 2020
If you have limited storage space on your computer or you struggle for some space on your hard drive from time to time, it is always a good idea to keep removing unnecessary files from the hard drives to have more room for things that matter to you. But when it comes to analyzing the used and available space on a hard drive, you should choose some utility software that can help you observe and manage the files on your Hard Drive or any other storage in the simplest way. The good thing is, whatever operating system you are using, you will always find some utility programs that can help you to manage storage on your hard drive. Talking about Linux, which is an open-source platform, you can also find a number of similar programs on Linux, and you can use one or many of them to manage the storage space on your hard drive or SSD. Even if you are not struggling for space on your storage device, it is always a grand idea to have such utility installed on your system, so that you can use it whenever you find that useful. So, today I will talk about the top 10 disk space analyzer tools that you can use on Linux.
Recent comments
4 hours 56 min ago
5 hours 2 sec ago
5 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago