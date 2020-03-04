today's leftovers
2020-03-06 | Linux Headlines
A 16-year-old critical vulnerability has been discovered in PPP, iXsystems is merging FreeNAS and TrueNAS, GCompris moves to Patreon for funding, and Samba makes big changes to its cryptography implementation.
8 Capture Devices for Streaming | Windows and Linux
8 Capture Devices for Streaming | Windows and Linux Let's review 8 streaming devices that I have bought and used over the past year and a half. I have attempted to use all these on both Windows and Linux.
Intel PMC Mux Control Driver Coming For Linux 5.7 To Change USB-C Modes
One of the new Intel drivers up for testing that is currently in the USB-next for the forthcoming Linux 5.7 kernel cycle is the Intel PMC Mux Control driver.
The intel_pmc_mux Linux driver is for Intel's latest hardware platforms in being able to change the mode/roles of USB-C ports. The PMC (Power Management Controller) micro-controller with this mux-agent is predominantly found on newer Intel SoCs.
Reproducible Builds in February 2020
One of the original promises of open source software is that distributed peer review and transparency of process results in enhanced end-user security. However, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free and open source software for malicious flaws, almost all software today is distributed as pre-compiled binaries. This allows nefarious third-parties to compromise systems by injecting malicious code into ostensibly secure software during the various compilation and distribution processes.
[...]
Media coverage & upstream news — A new paper on reproducible containers, Ruby updates, etc.
ClipGrab
There is a new tool available for Sparkers: ClipGrab
Google Interviewing Process for Software Developer Role in 2020
From what Olivia told me, the interviewing process at Google comprises three stages: first of all, there are two remote coding interviews on algo and data structures. If you’re extraordinary, you might just have one interview, but for an average software engineer it will be two. The next stage is an on-site interview in one of the Google offices, which includes several coding interviews (again!), a system design interview, and last but not least, ‘Googleyness and Leadership’. The last one detects how well you’ll fit into the company.
[...]
In Olivia’s words, «Even if you pass all the interviews and reach the final stage, it doesn’t guarantee that you will get the job. Because Google’s hiring process has one more step, which will take place without you. In this last stage, several senior Googlers (who don't know you and have never spoken to you) will review your CV and feedback from the interviewers and decide whether you will fit into Google or not. Only with their endorsement can you land the job.» OK, it’s time for frustrating moment #2.
My Second Year as a Solo Developer
My long-term unprofitability often perplexes people. They assume I fund my money-losing endeavors with freelance work, but the truth is that 100% of my working hours go into my non-lucrative businesses. This is possible due to three main factors: [...]
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
AndEX Pie, Android 9 for PC, Now Uses the Brave Browser
As I reported last month, Android-x86 9.0 finally arrived to let you run the Android 9 Pie mobile operating system on your personal computer. AndEX developer has thoroughly tested the latest Android-x86 release and reports that he experienced lots of freezes and crashes. Therefore, he decided to build a special version of his AndEX project, which also lets you run Android on your PC, based on Android 9.0 Pie. AndEX already had a version that let you run Android 10 on your desktop or laptop computer. Built using the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) sources, the new AndEX Pie release is comes with the same features as Android-x86 9.0 Pie, as well as numerous other pre-installed applications.
Top 10 disk space analyzer tools to use on Linux systems in 2020
If you have limited storage space on your computer or you struggle for some space on your hard drive from time to time, it is always a good idea to keep removing unnecessary files from the hard drives to have more room for things that matter to you. But when it comes to analyzing the used and available space on a hard drive, you should choose some utility software that can help you observe and manage the files on your Hard Drive or any other storage in the simplest way. The good thing is, whatever operating system you are using, you will always find some utility programs that can help you to manage storage on your hard drive. Talking about Linux, which is an open-source platform, you can also find a number of similar programs on Linux, and you can use one or many of them to manage the storage space on your hard drive or SSD. Even if you are not struggling for space on your storage device, it is always a grand idea to have such utility installed on your system, so that you can use it whenever you find that useful. So, today I will talk about the top 10 disk space analyzer tools that you can use on Linux.
