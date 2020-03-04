Language Selection

DataStax takes aim at open source Cassandra challenges

Server
OSS

DataStax is looking to boost its participation and capabilities in the open source Apache Cassandra database space with the acquisition of privately held firm The Last Pickle announced earlier this week. Financial terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.

Though it has a somewhat quirky name, The Last Pickle is a serious business led by core committers and participants in the open source Cassandra project. The company provides consulting services to help organizations overcome challenges with Cassandra adoption and also has led the development of multiple critical tools used to manage the database including Cassandra Reaper and Cassandra Medusa.

More in Tux Machines

Cockpit - Highway to the admin zone

Cockpit seems like a very handy project. It's elegant, robust and comes with a clean interface and readily usable defaults, which place it ahead of most similar programs of its nature. Sure, in the long run, you can't cheat physics. The second law of thermodynamics does require that you have expert knowledge and be able to fully understand and control the gory details behind the scene. But in the critical adoption period, between setup and first use, Cockpit does not ask for your kidney and soul right away. The real power of Cockpit will surely be in the domain of enterprise, cloud and other buzzwordly places, but even as a home user, you can benefit from it. If you have several Linux machines, and you want to be have a quick glance at their behavior, or do some basic management, Cockpit offers a fuss-free way plus a Web interface, which means you really are portable when it comes to everyday usage. I'm quite intrigued and happy, and I'm looking forward to see how this project evolves. Recommended, so you might as well go about testing. The end. Read more

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

AndEX Pie, Android 9 for PC, Now Uses the Brave Browser

As I reported last month, Android-x86 9.0 finally arrived to let you run the Android 9 Pie mobile operating system on your personal computer. AndEX developer has thoroughly tested the latest Android-x86 release and reports that he experienced lots of freezes and crashes. Therefore, he decided to build a special version of his AndEX project, which also lets you run Android on your PC, based on Android 9.0 Pie. AndEX already had a version that let you run Android 10 on your desktop or laptop computer. Built using the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) sources, the new AndEX Pie release is comes with the same features as Android-x86 9.0 Pie, as well as numerous other pre-installed applications. Read more

