Cockpit - Highway to the admin zone Cockpit seems like a very handy project. It's elegant, robust and comes with a clean interface and readily usable defaults, which place it ahead of most similar programs of its nature. Sure, in the long run, you can't cheat physics. The second law of thermodynamics does require that you have expert knowledge and be able to fully understand and control the gory details behind the scene. But in the critical adoption period, between setup and first use, Cockpit does not ask for your kidney and soul right away. The real power of Cockpit will surely be in the domain of enterprise, cloud and other buzzwordly places, but even as a home user, you can benefit from it. If you have several Linux machines, and you want to be have a quick glance at their behavior, or do some basic management, Cockpit offers a fuss-free way plus a Web interface, which means you really are portable when it comes to everyday usage. I'm quite intrigued and happy, and I'm looking forward to see how this project evolves. Recommended, so you might as well go about testing. The end.