Release of GNOME Shell 3.36 and Mutter 3.36
About GNOME Shell
GNOME Shell provides core user interface functions for the GNOME 3
desktop, like switching to windows and launching applications. GNOME
Shell takes advantage of the capabilities of modern graphics hardware
and introduces innovative user interface concepts to provide a
visually attractive and easy to use experience.
Tarball releases are provided largely for distributions to build
packages. If you are interested in building GNOME Shell from source,
we would recommend building from version control using the build
script described at:
https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/GnomeShell
Not only will that give you the very latest version of this rapidly
changing project, it will be much easier than get GNOME Shell and its
dependencies to build from tarballs.
About mutter
============
Mutter is a window and compositing manager that displays and manages
your desktop via OpenGL. Mutter combines a sophisticated display
engine using the Clutter toolkit with solid window-management logic
inherited from the Metacity window manager.
While Mutter can be used stand-alone, it is primarily intended to be
used as the display core of a larger system such as GNOME Shell. For
this reason, Mutter is very extensible via plugins, which are used
both to add fancy visual effects and to rework the window management
behaviors to meet the needs of the environment.
GNU Guile 2.2.7 and 3.0.0
We are pleased to announce GNU Guile 2.2.7, the seventh bug-fix release of the “legacy” 2.2 series (the current stable series is 3.0). This release represents 17 commits by 5 people since version 2.2.6. Among the bug fixes is a significant performance improvement for applications making heavy use of bignums, such as the compiler.
We are delighted to announce GNU Guile release 2.2.7, the seventh
bug-fix release of the “legacy” 2.2 series (the current stable series is
3.0). See the NEWS excerpt that follows for full details.
Guile is an implementation of the Scheme programming language.
The Guile web page is located at https://gnu.org/software/guile/, and
among other things, it contains a copy of the Guile manual and pointers
to more resources.
Guile can run interactively, as a script interpreter, and as a Scheme
compiler to VM bytecode. It is also packaged as a library so that
applications can easily incorporate a complete Scheme interpreter/VM.
An application can use Guile as an extension language, a clean and
powerful configuration language, or as multi-purpose "glue" to connect
primitives provided by the application. It is easy to call Scheme code
from C code and vice versa. Applications can add new functions, data
types, control structures, and even syntax to Guile, to create a
domain-specific language tailored to the task at hand.
Guile implements many common Scheme standards, including R5RS, R6RS, and
a number of SRFIs. In addition, Guile includes its own module system,
full access to POSIX system calls, networking support, multiple threads,
dynamic linking, a foreign function call interface, and powerful string
processing.
We are delighted to announce GNU Guile release 3.0.0, the first in the
new 3.0 stable release series.
Compared to the previous stable series (2.2.x), Guile 3.0 adds support
for just-in-time native code generation, speeding up all Guile programs.
See the NEWS extract at the end of the mail for full details.
The Guile web page is located at http://gnu.org/software/guile/, and
among other things, it contains a copy of the Guile manual and pointers
to more resources.
Guile is an implementation of the Scheme programming language, packaged
for use in a wide variety of environments. In addition to implementing
the R5RS, R6RS, and R7RS Scheme standards, Guile includes full access to
POSIX system calls, networking support, multiple threads, dynamic
linking, a foreign function call interface, powerful string processing,
and HTTP client and server implementations.
Guile can run interactively, as a script interpreter, and as a Scheme
compiler to VM bytecode. It is also packaged as a library so that
applications can easily incorporate a complete Scheme interpreter/VM.
An application can use Guile as an extension language, a clean and
powerful configuration language, or as multi-purpose "glue" to connect
primitives provided by the application. It is easy to call Scheme code
from C code and vice versa. Applications can add new functions, data
types, control structures, and even syntax to Guile, to create a
domain-specific language tailored to the task at hand.
We are ecstatic and relieved to announce the release of GNU Guile 3.0.0. This is the first release in the new stable 3.0 release series.
See the release announcement for full details and a download link.
The principal new feature in Guile 3.0 is just-in-time (JIT) native code generation. This speeds up the performance of all programs. Compared to 2.2, microbenchmark performance is around twice as good on the whole, though some individual benchmarks are up to 32 times as fast.
Games: Dungeon Drafters, Freeablo, Soul Saga
It's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, and the good news is that it's already hit the funding goal. There's actually only 11 days left but we have a good reason for covering Dungeon Drafters a bit later. When we spoke to the developer on Twitter last month, they said Linux was "likely" and after a quick message on Kickstarter yesterday they've now confirmed Linux support on Twitter.
Diablo is a classic and it can live on forever thanks to open source. Freeablo is a cross-platform free and open source game engine and it just had a massive update.
Not to be confused with Devilution and devilutionX, which are reverse engineered and walk a pretty iffy legal line. Freeablo, instead, is an original GPL licensed re-implementation for getting Diablo running on modern platforms. Think of it like OpenMW for Morrowind and openXcom for X-COM.
Soul Saga is yet another crowdfunded game, and Disastercake has now made it available on Linux not long after launching in Early Access. The developer mentioned recently it was in progress, so it's nice to see them deliver.
The March 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the March 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the March 2020 issue:
* A Very Bad Time For Android Apps? Or Just Cleaning Up The Mess?
* GIMP Tutorial: Photo Editing Revisited
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Tunnelrat
* Mind Your Step: Vintage Computing On PCLinuxOS
* ms_meme's Nook: When I’m Sixty-Five
* Racing Back To The Past: Horizon Chase Turbo On PCLinuxOS!
* Short Topix: Google Chrome To Start Blocking Downloads
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Chicken Gloria Casserole
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by parnote.
Download the PDF (8.2 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-03.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (5.5 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202003epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (4.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202003mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
