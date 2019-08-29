This article will guide to developing a wordpress theme. You know what is common between HTML, CSS, JavaScript and WordPress? The first three have potential to make beautiful websites and WordPress how can there be anything common between these four? Well, all of them have succeeded in overcoming the misconception that traditionally belies it. Blogging platforms have come and gone, but WordPress is surely an exception! Since its release in 2003, the Content Management System is considered as one of the most dominant CMS on the market. Here’s a bunch of some shocking stats regarding WordPress development that might help put it all into perspective.

Release of GNOME Shell 3.36 and Mutter 3.36 GNOME Shell 3.36.0 About GNOME Shell ================= GNOME Shell provides core user interface functions for the GNOME 3 desktop, like switching to windows and launching applications. GNOME Shell takes advantage of the capabilities of modern graphics hardware and introduces innovative user interface concepts to provide a visually attractive and easy to use experience. Tarball releases are provided largely for distributions to build packages. If you are interested in building GNOME Shell from source, we would recommend building from version control using the build script described at: https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/GnomeShell Not only will that give you the very latest version of this rapidly changing project, it will be much easier than get GNOME Shell and its dependencies to build from tarballs.

Mutter 3.36.0 About mutter ============ Mutter is a window and compositing manager that displays and manages your desktop via OpenGL. Mutter combines a sophisticated display engine using the Clutter toolkit with solid window-management logic inherited from the Metacity window manager. While Mutter can be used stand-alone, it is primarily intended to be used as the display core of a larger system such as GNOME Shell. For this reason, Mutter is very extensible via plugins, which are used both to add fancy visual effects and to rework the window management behaviors to meet the needs of the environment. Also/via: GNOME Shell + Mutter 3.36 Released Following Last Minute Fixes