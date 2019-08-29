Language Selection

Linux Kernel Latest Additions and Linux Foundation's 'Cloud' Native Computing Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 8th of March 2020 04:40:28 AM Filed under
Linux
  • WireGuard's Linux Kernel Support Likely To Change VPNs Forever

    It's a fact: virtually all VPN servers run Linux. But coming as soon as the Linux kernel 5.6.x, Linux users should see full support for WireGuard. It's code, which is released under GPL 2.0, is a mere 4,000 lines ... versus the more than 100,000 lines of code that make up OpenVPN. From a security standpoint, one person can look over and comprehend its use and security, while a whole team of security experts would be hard pressed to make sense of the OpenVPN code base.

    One of WireGuard's biggest fans happens to be Linus Torvalds. Via the Linux kernel maintainers mailing list, Linus said, "Can I just once again state my love for it and hope it gets merged soon? Maybe the code isn't perfect, but I've skimmed it, and compared to the horrors that are OpenVPN and IPSec, it's a work of art."

    WireGuard's code is already available on Android, Windows, macOS, BSD Unix, and iOS. While being even simpler and more svelte, WireGuard still incorporates state-of-the-art cryptography technologies, such as such as the Noise protocol framework, Curve25519, ChaCha20, Poly1305, BLAKE2, SipHash24, and HKD. An academic study has already shown WireGuard to be secure.

    Created in 2015, its creator, Jason Donenfeld, is still working out a few rough edges with the code. According to the WireGuard site, "some parts of WireGuard are working toward a stable 1.0 release, while others are already there."

  • Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs

    Going back about two years has been work by Linaro on "thermal pressure" support for the scheduler so that it can make better task placement decisions among CPU cores when any of the core(s) are being restricted by running too hot. That work is now set to finally land this spring with the Linux 5.7 kernel.

    The Linux thermal pressure code is designed with ARM SoCs in mind for better performance by allowing the scheduler to be informed of the thermal "pressure" and that the affected cores may be down-clocked/limited for that reason. In turn, the scheduler can make more informed decisions and in turn that can help the performance. Up until now, the Linux kernel scheduler hasn't been aware when a CPU's capacity is reduced due to thermal issues / frequency capping.

  • The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7 [Ed: Does anyone even bother with this Microsoft trap? [1, 2, 3]]

    The original Microsoft exFAT driver that entered staging in Linux 5.4 was based on a several year old snapshot from Samsung and various other improvements along the way. But Samsung internally had been continuing to work on their exFAT Linux driver over the years and shipping it as part of their devices. Since Microsoft's blessing last year of opening up the exFAT technical specification, Samsung has been working to upstream their improved file-system driver and ultimately using the upstream kernel code-base for what will continue to be shipped on their Android devices moving forward.

  • Kubernetes jumps in popularity

    A few years ago, if you'd heard of Docker or containers, you'd thought of shipping containers. My how things have changed! In the latest Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) survey, it found 84% of companies are using containers in production this year -- up from 23% in the first survey in 2016. And what are they using to manage them? The vast majority (78%) are using Kubernetes.

Release of GNOME Shell 3.36 and Mutter 3.36

  • GNOME Shell 3.36.0
    About GNOME Shell
=================

GNOME Shell provides core user interface functions for the GNOME 3
desktop, like switching to windows and launching applications. GNOME
Shell takes advantage of the capabilities of modern graphics hardware
and introduces innovative user interface concepts to provide a
visually attractive and easy to use experience.

Tarball releases are provided largely for distributions to build
packages. If you are interested in building GNOME Shell from source,
we would recommend building from version control using the build
script described at:

https://wiki.gnome.org/Projects/GnomeShell

Not only will that give you the very latest version of this rapidly
changing project, it will be much easier than get GNOME Shell and its
dependencies to build from tarballs.
  • Mutter 3.36.0
    About mutter
============

Mutter is a window and compositing manager that displays and manages
your desktop via OpenGL. Mutter combines a sophisticated display
engine using the Clutter toolkit with solid window-management logic
inherited from the Metacity window manager.

While Mutter can be used stand-alone, it is primarily intended to be
used as the display core of a larger system such as GNOME Shell. For
this reason, Mutter is very extensible via plugins, which are used
both to add fancy visual effects and to rework the window management
behaviors to meet the needs of the environment.
Also/via: GNOME Shell + Mutter 3.36 Released Following Last Minute Fixes

GNU Guile 2.2.7 and 3.0.0

  • GNU Guile 2.2.7 released

    We are pleased to announce GNU Guile 2.2.7, the seventh bug-fix release of the “legacy” 2.2 series (the current stable series is 3.0). This release represents 17 commits by 5 people since version 2.2.6. Among the bug fixes is a significant performance improvement for applications making heavy use of bignums, such as the compiler.

  • GNU Guile 3.0.0 released

    We are ecstatic and relieved to announce the release of GNU Guile 3.0.0. This is the first release in the new stable 3.0 release series. See the release announcement for full details and a download link. The principal new feature in Guile 3.0 is just-in-time (JIT) native code generation. This speeds up the performance of all programs. Compared to 2.2, microbenchmark performance is around twice as good on the whole, though some individual benchmarks are up to 32 times as fast.

