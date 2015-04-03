OSS Leftovers
The Fintech Files: Are central banks open to open source?
Welcome to The Fintech Files, your weekly roundup from FN’s fintech correspondent Ryan Weeks, keeping you up-to-date with the latest developments in financial tech and innovation
Dave Wreski: Founder of Guardian Digital - Open Source Cloud Email Security
Dave Wreski recognized the power of Open Source two decades ago. Already an established internet security expert and Network Architect at UPS, Dave was captivated by the power of open-source development. He was soon to discover that this model could be used as a vehicle for solving complex digital security needs. He recognized that the open-source model - where resources could be shared by a worldwide community - was the vehicle that would drive internet security into the 21st century.
Huobi Open-Source DeFi Blockchain Now Live for Public Beta Testing
Huobi, a major cryptocurrency exchange, announced the public testnet launch of its open-source decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain, Huobi Chain, on Feb. 29. Its aim is to provide a regulator-friendly framework for financial services companies to deploy applications in a variety of finance-related sectors.
Neo SPCC open sources its Neo node benchmarking toolkit
Neo St Petersburg Competence Center (Neo SPCC) has made its benchmarking tool for Neo blockchain nodes open source, ready for use by developers in the ecosystem. Designed to be agnostic to node implementation, neo-bench can be used to test performance and help uncover bottlenecks.
Google launches FuzzBench service to benchmark fuzzing tools
More recently, security fuzzing tools have expanded in number, and today there are hundreds of specialised open-source tools and online services designed to probe specific types of software.
But which security fuzzing tools, techniques and algorithms work the best when assessing real programs for bugs?
That’s been harder to know without fuzzing the fuzzers. But doing this presents a problem – traditional assessments often use too few benchmarks and don’t run over long enough periods because testers lack the resources to do anything more ambitious.
Getting Ready For Google Summer of Code 2020
Google Summer of Code is now in its 16th Year of providing an opportunity for students to spend their summer break getting hand-on experience of contributing to open source projects with a stipend provided by Google. It can be a win-win situation for both open source organizations and students looking for a programming career.
[...]
This year's Student Applications Period, during which interested students make proposals for what they want to do, is from March 16 -31 t with the pairing of accepted students and mentors announced at the end of April. Students then have a period of Community Bonding in which they get to know more about their organization's community before Coding commences on May 18 and continues until August 10th.
If you a student making your first application to GSoC and want more guidance on how to make a successful application, together with advice given to mentors on how to select proposal, the videos from 2018 on Google Summer Of Code 2018 Student Applications Now Open are worth viewing, After, all it never hurts to know what is ideally required before you embark on writing a winning proposal.
