today's leftovers

Sunday 8th of March 2020 06:48:20 PM
Misc
  • What have you been playing recently and what are your thoughts?

    It's Sunday, it's a lazy day for some and plenty of you are probably playing through your backlog of games.

    I've been testing out the Linux beta of the upcoming monster capture game Monster Crown. One that was crowdfunded some time ago, and it's incredibly promising. The developer has been great to chat to and they seem very committed to polishing the Linux build. Still a long road ahead though but a rather unique take on a Pokemon-like that I can't wait to put more time into

  • A Calculator In 2020?

    I’ll confess. I want a proper desktop calculator from time to time. But why? Sure, I can run calculations on the very computer that I’m using to type right now. And in terms of programming languages, the resources are far superior on my laptop. Unit conversions? Units, or the Interwebs. Heck, I can even type calculations directly into the Unix world’s default editor.

  • How many Raspberry Pis do you own?

    The Raspberry Pi is so accessible and affordable, and that means it can be easy to start a collection, even unintentionally. There are now nine different boards available, and amazingly all of them are still useful for something. Being so low-powered and easy to maintain, they have a surprisingly long shelf life, and a continual ability to keep working on whatever set of tasks it's been set up to do.

    [...]

    On the other hand, the Raspberry Pi offers a great way to introduce others to the world of open source. Whether someone is learning Linux, web development, game programming, or just wants to try out a low-powered free desktop, the Raspberry Pi has something for anyone curious about emerging tech. If you have people like that in your life, then you may not own many Raspberry Pis because you're too busy giving them away as gifts!

  • The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® BrooklynTM v1.0
  • Pasadena Convention Center event impacted by fears over coronavirus

    The coronavirus put a dent in a software conference that kicked off Thursday — one of many events throughout the region that have been scaled back or curtailed as the virus spreads across the state.

    SCALE, an open-source software conference being held at Pasadena Convention Center, has lost some of its scheduled speakers and exhibitors over fears of the spreading coronavirus.

    Conference Chairman Ilan Rabinovitch said fewer classes will be held as a result.

  • Real-time communication and collaboration in a file sync & share environment - A introduction to Nextcloud Talk

    At the beginning of this year I gave two times a presentation about Nextcloud Talk. First at the annual CS3 conference in Copenhagen and just one week later at FOSDEM in Brussels. Nextcloud Talk provides a full featured real-time communication platform. Completely Free Software, self-hosted and nicely integrated with all the other aspects of Nextcloud.

  • Google‌ ‌Expands‌ ‌Open‌ ‌Images‌ ‌Dataset‌ ‌and‌ ‌Adds‌ ‌New‌ ‌Localized‌ ‌Narratives‌ ‌Annotation‌

    Google AI has just released a new version (V6) of their photo dataset Open Images, which now includes an entirely new type of annotation called localized narratives. These multimodal descriptions of images incorporate synchronized voice, text, and mouse trace annotations that provide more in-depth training data for what is already one of the largest open "source annotated" image datasets in the world.

    [...]

    Localized narratives provide spoken descriptions of images which are grounded by the annotator's mouse which hovers over each region of the image that they are describing. Since the voice and the mouse pointer are synchronized, every word in the description can be localized. The mouse traces are seen as a more natural way for humans to provide a sequence of grounding locations, compared to the current standard of listing bounding boxes.

  • University marks Open Education Week with $1.6 million in savings for students

    As the world celebrated Open Education Week March 2-6, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced its students have saved an estimated $1.6 million in textbook costs using inclusive access and open education resource programs. More than 23,000 students have participated in the programs, with an average savings of about $70 per student.

    The university began pilot programs for digital course materials in fall 2018, with $117,836 in savings for almost 2,000 students.

    "This dramatic increase is very exciting and shows the great potential of these programs as we implement them across more courses and disciplines," said Amy Goodburn, senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education. "The instructors using these materials have put in a tremendous amount of effort in reworking their courses and classrooms to make their students' experiences successful and affordable."

  • The Latest Skype Update Breaks Some Linux Systems, Prevents App From Working [Ed: What Microsoft proprietary software does to itself and everything around it]

    Skype is a popular platform that is used by millions of people for Text, Audio or Video-based communications. It allows you to call your friends and family at affordable prices. Skype offers desktop versions for almost all platforms including Linux.

    However, Skype issues aren’t new and the latest Skype for Linux patch is the latest to cause more problems. People who are running Skype on CentOS systems are now reporting that the latest update broke the messaging app.

  • The trendy five: Best open source picks from GitHub in February 2020 [Ed: JAXenter continue to promote the ruinous delusion/lie that projects not controlled by Microsoft don't exist or count]
  • Walmart Joins Hyperledger to Expand Role in Open-Source Community

    Hyperledger’s executive director, Brian Behelendorf, told Cointelegraph that Hyperledger has about 250 members total to date. Hyperledger is an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies.

  • The Edge AI and Vision Alliance Announces Three Hands-On Open-Source Training Classes for Computer Vision and AI in 2020
  • Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA) Advances Mission to Bring Interoperability Across Cybersecurity Products [Ed: "Open" as in connecting proprietary software]
  • A Very Bad Time For Android Apps? Or Just Cleaning Up The Mess?

    Yes, I know this is a magazine dedicated to Linux, and more specifically PCLinuxOS. As such, the state of the Google Play Store isn't of much direct concern for PCLinuxOS users when it comes to running or using their PCLinuxOS installation. BUT ... Android does use the Linux kernel as the core component of its OS. I suspect that a lot of PCLinuxOS users use Android because of this, over the closed-source and limited ecosystem that is iOS. I suspect that PCLinuxOS users use phones and tablets running Android to fulfill their mobile computing needs. Supporting a mobile platform that uses the Linux kernel as its core component would be a natural extension of one's support for Linux. We'll also discount, for the time being, the enormous amount of hatred for Google, especially among users of Linux and other open source software. Google is the force that drives Android, so there are bound to be a lot of people who shun Android because of its inextricable relationship with Google. It's hard to blame anyone going to such lengths to disassociate themselves with all things Google. The search engine behemoth has brought it upon themselves through their missteps, past, present and ongoing.

  • Android users, if you could pause your COVID-19 panic buying for one minute to install these critical security fixes, that would be great

    The March update includes 17 patches for flaws described as critical remote code execution holes, though only one is actually documented due to the other 16 residing in closed-source Qualcomm components. The documented flaw, CVE-2020-0032, lies within the open-source Android media framework that can be exploited by opening a booby-trapped file that Google is disturbingly vague about. Patching the bug will also require an update to a codec used by Google Play.

  • AMD just recently had a 'Take A Way' security issue for their CPUs disclosed

    Thought Intel was the only one? Well you would be living under a rock with all the past issues but Intel seemed to be constantly hit harder, and they had another recently. This time, it's AMD's turn in the security spotlight. Researchers from 'Graz University of Technology', 'Univ Rennes, CNRS, IRISA' and another unaffiliated with either have released a paper with a security issue named 'Take A Way' which affects AMD CPUs going back to 2011 affecting a huge amount of them.

  • Security News This Week: An Unfixable Flaw Threatens 5 Years of Intel Chips

    As the novel coronavirus continues to propagate, phishing scams that pose as Covid-19 advice do as well. The trend started over a month ago, but it's only going to get worse. Abide by these tips to avoid them, and also please keep washing those hands. In non-pandemic news, researchers figured out how to clone the mechanical keys of tens of millions of cars from Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia, making theft a much simpler matter. Some recently released Russian disinformation shows how the Kremlin's professional trolls are adapting to Facebook's defenses. And a very bad bill called the EARN IT act represents the most serious threat to strong end-to-end encryption in years.

  • Chris Eng: Patch Management Challenges Drive ‘Security Debt’ [Ed: Veracode pretends that only FOSS inside people's code contains bugs; this is their 'trade']

    Companies are lagging when it comes to keeping up with software security patches – causing them to fall into “security debt,” Chris Eng, chief research officer with Veracode said. Today, challenges around patch management are being worsened by applications using third-party code and open source libraries, which often introduce another entire set of vulnerabilities, said Eng, speaking at the RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco last week. “What will happen is companies will get further and further behind on those on those open source version patches,” he said. “And the further you get behind, the harder it is to catch up.”

OSS Leftovers

  • The Fintech Files: Are central banks open to open source?

    Welcome to The Fintech Files, your weekly roundup from FN’s fintech correspondent Ryan Weeks, keeping you up-to-date with the latest developments in financial tech and innovation

  • Dave Wreski: Founder of Guardian Digital - Open Source Cloud Email Security

    Dave Wreski recognized the power of Open Source two decades ago. Already an established internet security expert and Network Architect at UPS, Dave was captivated by the power of open-source development. He was soon to discover that this model could be used as a vehicle for solving complex digital security needs. He recognized that the open-source model - where resources could be shared by a worldwide community - was the vehicle that would drive internet security into the 21st century.

  • Huobi Open-Source DeFi Blockchain Now Live for Public Beta Testing

    Huobi, a major cryptocurrency exchange, announced the public testnet launch of its open-source decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain, Huobi Chain, on Feb. 29. Its aim is to provide a regulator-friendly framework for financial services companies to deploy applications in a variety of finance-related sectors.

  • Neo SPCC open sources its Neo node benchmarking toolkit

    Neo St Petersburg Competence Center (Neo SPCC) has made its benchmarking tool for Neo blockchain nodes open source, ready for use by developers in the ecosystem. Designed to be agnostic to node implementation, neo-bench can be used to test performance and help uncover bottlenecks.

  • Google launches FuzzBench service to benchmark fuzzing tools

    More recently, security fuzzing tools have expanded in number, and today there are hundreds of specialised open-source tools and online services designed to probe specific types of software. But which security fuzzing tools, techniques and algorithms work the best when assessing real programs for bugs? That’s been harder to know without fuzzing the fuzzers. But doing this presents a problem – traditional assessments often use too few benchmarks and don’t run over long enough periods because testers lack the resources to do anything more ambitious.

  • Getting Ready For Google Summer of Code 2020

    Google Summer of Code is now in its 16th Year of providing an opportunity for students to spend their summer break getting hand-on experience of contributing to open source projects with a stipend provided by Google. It can be a win-win situation for both open source organizations and students looking for a programming career. [...] This year's Student Applications Period, during which interested students make proposals for what they want to do, is from March 16 -31 t with the pairing of accepted students and mentors announced at the end of April. Students then have a period of Community Bonding in which they get to know more about their organization's community before Coding commences on May 18 and continues until August 10th. If you a student making your first application to GSoC and want more guidance on how to make a successful application, together with advice given to mentors on how to select proposal, the videos from 2018 on Google Summer Of Code 2018 Student Applications Now Open are worth viewing, After, all it never hurts to know what is ideally required before you embark on writing a winning proposal.

