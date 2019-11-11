today's leftovers
-
What have you been playing recently and what are your thoughts?
It's Sunday, it's a lazy day for some and plenty of you are probably playing through your backlog of games.
I've been testing out the Linux beta of the upcoming monster capture game Monster Crown. One that was crowdfunded some time ago, and it's incredibly promising. The developer has been great to chat to and they seem very committed to polishing the Linux build. Still a long road ahead though but a rather unique take on a Pokemon-like that I can't wait to put more time into
-
A Calculator In 2020?
I’ll confess. I want a proper desktop calculator from time to time. But why? Sure, I can run calculations on the very computer that I’m using to type right now. And in terms of programming languages, the resources are far superior on my laptop. Unit conversions? Units, or the Interwebs. Heck, I can even type calculations directly into the Unix world’s default editor.
-
How many Raspberry Pis do you own?
The Raspberry Pi is so accessible and affordable, and that means it can be easy to start a collection, even unintentionally. There are now nine different boards available, and amazingly all of them are still useful for something. Being so low-powered and easy to maintain, they have a surprisingly long shelf life, and a continual ability to keep working on whatever set of tasks it's been set up to do.
[...]
On the other hand, the Raspberry Pi offers a great way to introduce others to the world of open source. Whether someone is learning Linux, web development, game programming, or just wants to try out a low-powered free desktop, the Raspberry Pi has something for anyone curious about emerging tech. If you have people like that in your life, then you may not own many Raspberry Pis because you're too busy giving them away as gifts!
-
The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® BrooklynTM v1.0
-
Pasadena Convention Center event impacted by fears over coronavirus
The coronavirus put a dent in a software conference that kicked off Thursday — one of many events throughout the region that have been scaled back or curtailed as the virus spreads across the state.
SCALE, an open-source software conference being held at Pasadena Convention Center, has lost some of its scheduled speakers and exhibitors over fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Conference Chairman Ilan Rabinovitch said fewer classes will be held as a result.
-
Real-time communication and collaboration in a file sync & share environment - A introduction to Nextcloud Talk
At the beginning of this year I gave two times a presentation about Nextcloud Talk. First at the annual CS3 conference in Copenhagen and just one week later at FOSDEM in Brussels. Nextcloud Talk provides a full featured real-time communication platform. Completely Free Software, self-hosted and nicely integrated with all the other aspects of Nextcloud.
-
Google Expands Open Images Dataset and Adds New Localized Narratives Annotation
Google AI has just released a new version (V6) of their photo dataset Open Images, which now includes an entirely new type of annotation called localized narratives. These multimodal descriptions of images incorporate synchronized voice, text, and mouse trace annotations that provide more in-depth training data for what is already one of the largest open "source annotated" image datasets in the world.
[...]
Localized narratives provide spoken descriptions of images which are grounded by the annotator's mouse which hovers over each region of the image that they are describing. Since the voice and the mouse pointer are synchronized, every word in the description can be localized. The mouse traces are seen as a more natural way for humans to provide a sequence of grounding locations, compared to the current standard of listing bounding boxes.
-
University marks Open Education Week with $1.6 million in savings for students
As the world celebrated Open Education Week March 2-6, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced its students have saved an estimated $1.6 million in textbook costs using inclusive access and open education resource programs. More than 23,000 students have participated in the programs, with an average savings of about $70 per student.
The university began pilot programs for digital course materials in fall 2018, with $117,836 in savings for almost 2,000 students.
"This dramatic increase is very exciting and shows the great potential of these programs as we implement them across more courses and disciplines," said Amy Goodburn, senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education. "The instructors using these materials have put in a tremendous amount of effort in reworking their courses and classrooms to make their students' experiences successful and affordable."
-
The Latest Skype Update Breaks Some Linux Systems, Prevents App From Working [Ed: What Microsoft proprietary software does to itself and everything around it]
Skype is a popular platform that is used by millions of people for Text, Audio or Video-based communications. It allows you to call your friends and family at affordable prices. Skype offers desktop versions for almost all platforms including Linux.
However, Skype issues aren’t new and the latest Skype for Linux patch is the latest to cause more problems. People who are running Skype on CentOS systems are now reporting that the latest update broke the messaging app.
-
The trendy five: Best open source picks from GitHub in February 2020 [Ed: JAXenter continue to promote the ruinous delusion/lie that projects not controlled by Microsoft don't exist or count]
-
Walmart Joins Hyperledger to Expand Role in Open-Source Community
Hyperledger’s executive director, Brian Behelendorf, told Cointelegraph that Hyperledger has about 250 members total to date. Hyperledger is an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies.
-
The Edge AI and Vision Alliance Announces Three Hands-On Open-Source Training Classes for Computer Vision and AI in 2020
-
Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA) Advances Mission to Bring Interoperability Across Cybersecurity Products [Ed: "Open" as in connecting proprietary software]
-
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Security Leftovers
OSS Leftovers
