Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 9th of March 2020 01:05:00 AM

As I expected, this went wonderfully. I again decrypted the drive, but this time, I wrote the Tails image file to the Bio-Elite30. I then plugged it into a computer and didn't touch my finger to the reader. Guess what? The drive was not bootable. Next, I rebooted the computer and decrypted it immediately with my finger. This time, Tails was recognized and booted right up! It is almost like the Bio-Elite30 was designed for Tails -- it is a match made in heaven.

Do I recommend the Kanguru Defender Bio-Elite30 fingerprint encrypted flash drive? Absolutely. True, it is disappointing that the initial set up cannot be done on Linux, but as long as you can temporarily borrow someone's Windows PC or Mac, that shouldn't be a deal-breaker. The Tails aspect is wonderful, making an already privacy-focused operating system even more secure. I do wish that the drive was a bit faster though.

If you want to buy your own, it can be had using the below links in your choice of three capacities -- 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB. We used the 16GB variant in this review.