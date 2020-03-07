today's howtos
-
What Does chmod 777 Mean
-
Preparing your PC for Installing Linux [Windows, Secure Boot, Fast Boot & Burner options]
-
How to run Windows apps on your Ubuntu PC
-
Darktable: How to install this Lightroom alternative on your Chromebook
-
How to install Signal Desktop Messenger on your Chromebook
-
How to install Minecraft on Linux Mint 19.3
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 454 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Hyperledger Global Forum 2020
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.6-rc5
I was hoping I'd have been home already and do this leisurely from my usual setup, but due to flight cancellations and travel trouble, I'm instead doing the rc5 from 28,000 feet. But at least I'm on my way home, and next rc should be normal. That said, everything looks mostly fine. I say "mostly", because while nothing in particular looks worrisome, this rc5 is bigger than I'd have liked. In fact, it's not only bigger than rc4 was, but it's bigger than we historically are at this point. That's never a great sign, but who knows, it might be just timing. The previous rc was smaller than usual, so it might have been just pent-up patches from that. I won't really start worrying unless the trent continues for next week too... Apart from the size, things look fairly normal. About 60% drivers (GPU, dmaengine, phy, sound, rdma, backlight..), with the rest being a mix of arch updates, documentation, perf tooling and "misc core code" (filesystems, kernel, vm). The shortlog is appended for people who want to skim the details. Please do continue testing, Linus
today's howtos
Recent comments
45 min 25 sec ago
59 min 3 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago