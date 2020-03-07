Hyperledger Global Forum 2020
Diversity and Inclusion Major Themes at Hyperledger Global Forum 2020
Hyperledger Global Forum 2020 took place March 3-6 in Phoenix, Arizona, bringing together hundreds of attendees from the Hyperledger community. While enterprise blockchains, open-source projects, and other subject matters were discussed, diversity and inclusion served as the underlying theme of the conference.
Launched in 2016, Hyperledger is an open-source distributed ledger technology (DLT) consortium that aims to “advance cross-industry blockchain technologies.” The project is, arguably, one of the most prominent endeavors in the blockchain space that is focused on mainstream adoption of the emerging technology.
Hyperledger’s members comprise of some of the most well-known technology and financial firms in the world. Now, per sources close to the matter, retail giant Walmart has joined the DLT consortium, along with seven other companies. Some of these companies include the likes of Aiou Technology, a subsidiary of DLT network IOST, Clear, a B2B smart contracts company, and Swiss DLT services firm Tangem, among others.
I was hoping I'd have been home already and do this leisurely from my usual setup, but due to flight cancellations and travel trouble, I'm instead doing the rc5 from 28,000 feet. But at least I'm on my way home, and next rc should be normal. That said, everything looks mostly fine. I say "mostly", because while nothing in particular looks worrisome, this rc5 is bigger than I'd have liked. In fact, it's not only bigger than rc4 was, but it's bigger than we historically are at this point. That's never a great sign, but who knows, it might be just timing. The previous rc was smaller than usual, so it might have been just pent-up patches from that. I won't really start worrying unless the trent continues for next week too... Apart from the size, things look fairly normal. About 60% drivers (GPU, dmaengine, phy, sound, rdma, backlight..), with the rest being a mix of arch updates, documentation, perf tooling and "misc core code" (filesystems, kernel, vm). The shortlog is appended for people who want to skim the details. Please do continue testing, Linus
