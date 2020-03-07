Fedora, IBM and Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora program update: 2020-10
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Beta Freeze is underway. The Fedora 32 Beta Go/No-Go and Release Readiness meetings are next week. Update your team’s release readiness status in the wiki.
Fedora package spring cleaning
So it’s meteorological spring, at least in the Northern Hemisphere, and I’m preparing to move house for the first time in almost a decade so of course it’s time to procrastinate and have a spring clean of the packages I maintain!
A number of these I’ve maintained longer than I’ve been in my current flat and like a lot of the contents of my flat I’m not sure why I still have them! A bunch of them I packaged when MeeGo was the coolest thing to run on your Netbook and before GNOME-3 was stable and packaged and I wanted to run MeeGo on Fedora on my ASUS EeePC 901! Then a bunch I’ve acquired over the years because various things I was interested in depended on them. There’s others I actually have no idea why I own them! Anyway, with my day job doing “Device Edge” or “IoT” and with less spare non work time (why yes, apparently I do have a life outside of Fedora, who knew!) I decided it’s high time I relinquished the maintainership of these packages and let someone else love them or allow them to sail off into the sunset of their, probably long overdue, retirement!
Infosys and IBM Collaborate to Help Businesses Accelerate Digital Transformation With IBM Public Cloud
Red Hat Reports on Enterprise Open Source Use Rises, Proprietary Software Declines
Last year we set out to determine how IT leaders think about open source, why they choose it and what they intend to do with it in the future. The result was The 2019 State of Enterprise Open Source: A Red Hat Report, and the findings were clear and confirmed what we see happening in the industry. Enterprise open source has become a default choice of IT departments around the world and organizations are using open source in categories that have historically been more associated with proprietary technology.
Key Criteria for Leveraging Federated Kubernetes, Open and Closed
Moreover, both Kubernetes and Kubefed are open source standards, as are providers that support Kubefed, such as RedHat. This means that they are decoupled from some company that may or may not advance your business priorities.
Istio and the Race for Service Mesh Dominance
A review of industry studies of the service mesh indicates that Istio has an early lead as a preferred control plane. However, service meshes usually also have a data plane component as well as other value-added functionality. The mix-and-matching of these often open-source components into bundled solutions is an ongoing process and may impact the eventual winners and losers in this space.
Hyperledger Global Forum 2020
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.6-rc5
I was hoping I'd have been home already and do this leisurely from my usual setup, but due to flight cancellations and travel trouble, I'm instead doing the rc5 from 28,000 feet. But at least I'm on my way home, and next rc should be normal. That said, everything looks mostly fine. I say "mostly", because while nothing in particular looks worrisome, this rc5 is bigger than I'd have liked. In fact, it's not only bigger than rc4 was, but it's bigger than we historically are at this point. That's never a great sign, but who knows, it might be just timing. The previous rc was smaller than usual, so it might have been just pent-up patches from that. I won't really start worrying unless the trent continues for next week too... Apart from the size, things look fairly normal. About 60% drivers (GPU, dmaengine, phy, sound, rdma, backlight..), with the rest being a mix of arch updates, documentation, perf tooling and "misc core code" (filesystems, kernel, vm). The shortlog is appended for people who want to skim the details. Please do continue testing, Linus
today's howtos
