Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, GNU World Order and Open Source Security Podcast
Linux Action News 148
Let's Encrypt is forced to revoke customer certificates, the big change coming to FreeNAS, and the trick to running Android on an iPhone.
Plus our concerns about Debian's future, and the unfixable Intel flaw announced this week.
GNU World Order 343
Licensing, and how non-open corporations are inadvertently flattering open source.
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 186 - Endpoint security with Tony Meehan
Josh and Kurt talk to Tony Meehan from Elastic (formerly Endgame) about endpoint detection, response, protection, and even SIEM. Tony has a great history coming from the NSA and has a number of great stories to help understand the topics.
Hyperledger Global Forum 2020
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.6-rc5
I was hoping I'd have been home already and do this leisurely from my usual setup, but due to flight cancellations and travel trouble, I'm instead doing the rc5 from 28,000 feet. But at least I'm on my way home, and next rc should be normal. That said, everything looks mostly fine. I say "mostly", because while nothing in particular looks worrisome, this rc5 is bigger than I'd have liked. In fact, it's not only bigger than rc4 was, but it's bigger than we historically are at this point. That's never a great sign, but who knows, it might be just timing. The previous rc was smaller than usual, so it might have been just pent-up patches from that. I won't really start worrying unless the trent continues for next week too... Apart from the size, things look fairly normal. About 60% drivers (GPU, dmaengine, phy, sound, rdma, backlight..), with the rest being a mix of arch updates, documentation, perf tooling and "misc core code" (filesystems, kernel, vm). The shortlog is appended for people who want to skim the details. Please do continue testing, Linus
today's howtos
