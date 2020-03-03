today's howtos
-
How to Install FFmpeg on Various Linux Distributions
-
Convert MKV to MP4 on Linux Using FFmpeg
-
How to Enable Nested Virtualization in VirtualBox on Linux
-
How To Change Git Remote Origin
-
gti get jeep/car when you mistype git in Linux : Tools For Linux
-
7 tips to speed up your Linux command line navigation
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 486 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
12 Best Udemy Advanced Python Courses in 2020
Python is an open-source general-purpose high-level interpreted programming language most popularly used for web development, and data science. And with Python skills being at an all-time request, there isn’t a better time to master it. The previous Python-related course we published was a list of the Best Udemy Courses for Python Beginners in 2020 with selections based on the user ratings and number of enrollments. Today’s list builds on your progress from any of those courses and ushers you into the world of advanced Python programming.
40 Simple and Effective “lsof Command” in Linux System
The lsof command is one of the most compelling Linux terminal commands for admins and power users. The name lsof stands for “List of Open Files” and it provides information about all files opened by some process. Open files may refer to several file types, including regular files, directories, network streams, executing reference, block files, and so on. The most common usage of lsof is debugging system issues. Linux network admins also rely on lsof when troubleshooting network issues. Our editors have selected 40 simple but extremely useful examples of lsof to help users learn this command in more detail.
Android Leftovers
How to make LibreOffice templates to save time
LibreOffice templates save you time by making it easy to open a blank copy of documents you use often, such as budgets, form letters, and slideshow presentations. This not only serves as a quick and easy starting point for repetitive work, but it can also ensure consistency when working in groups or in a large organization. LibreOffice ships with some templates already available, but you can also create your own.
Recent comments
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 20 min ago