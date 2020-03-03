While open source software is taking over the world, a push for open source hardware has been quietly building.

The RISC-V Foundation has been pushing its open sourced instruction set architecture for chips based on the long-established paradigms for reduced instruction set computing. And one of its most vocal advocates is Calista Redmond, the chief executive of the RISC-V Foundation, which is working to promote its adoption.

[...]

It’s been exciting to watch RISC-V attracting more and more believers. Over the years the ecosystem has grown “exceptionally fast,” Redmond said in a recent InsideHPC interview, citing the rise in artificial intelligence and machine learning. “The level of commitment to drive the mainstream adoption of RISC-V is like nothing I’ve seen before,” Redmond said, adding that it’s “exhilarating” to see the global community collaborating across industries “with the shared goal of accelerating the RISC-V ecosystem.”