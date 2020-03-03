Open Hardware: Rise of RISC-V, Open Source FPGA Toolchains, Electrosmith's Daisy
Open Source Hardware: The Rise of RISC-V
While open source software is taking over the world, a push for open source hardware has been quietly building.
The RISC-V Foundation has been pushing its open sourced instruction set architecture for chips based on the long-established paradigms for reduced instruction set computing. And one of its most vocal advocates is Calista Redmond, the chief executive of the RISC-V Foundation, which is working to promote its adoption.
It’s been exciting to watch RISC-V attracting more and more believers. Over the years the ecosystem has grown “exceptionally fast,” Redmond said in a recent InsideHPC interview, citing the rise in artificial intelligence and machine learning. “The level of commitment to drive the mainstream adoption of RISC-V is like nothing I’ve seen before,” Redmond said, adding that it’s “exhilarating” to see the global community collaborating across industries “with the shared goal of accelerating the RISC-V ecosystem.”
Mithro Runs Down Open Source FPGA Toolchains
Tim [Mithro] Ansell has a lot to tell you about the current state of open FPGA tooling: 115 slides in 25 minutes if you’re counting. His SymbiFlow project aims to be the GCC of FPGA toolchains: cross-platform, multi-platform, completely free, and all-encompassing. That means that it’s an umbrella framework for all of the work that everyone else is doing, from work on synthesis and verification tools, to placing and routing, to vendor-specific chip libraries. His talk catches you up with the state of the art at the end of 2019, and it’s embedded below. Spoiler alert: SymbiFlow has the big Xilinx 7-series FPGAs in its crosshairs, and is closing in. SymbiFlow is that close to getting a networked Linux system on the FPGA fabric in a Xilinx 7 today, completely independent of any vendor tools.
This tiny $29 computer lets you build DIY synths, pedals, and more
Audio electronics company Electrosmith has launched a Kickstarter for a little audio development board called Daisy. It’s a physical board computer designed for use in DIY instruments and sound processors — think of Daisy like a Raspberry Pi but just for music gear.
Shaped like (and about the size of) a stick of gum, Daisy is both for professionals and for beginners who like tinkering with electronics and code. If you’re okay with fiddling around a bit, you can use Daisy even if you’re not a programmer. It comes loaded with everything to make all sorts of audio hardware devices, like synths, effects pedals, or MIDI controllers. Plus, no soldering is needed — just plug in a USB cable to start loading programs.
You can just buy the board as a blank slate to build something from scratch, or get a ready-made Daisy device if you want to go straight to programming. Electrosmith has made four devices that Daisy can be used with. There’s a breakout board (a more robust version of Daisy for prototyping), a guitar pedal, a Eurorack module, and a desktop synthesizer.
