Open Blockchain/Bitcoin
Controversial New Open Source License for Decentralized Apps – Protects Users’ Data and Cryptographic Keys
A controversial new open source license designed for use with decentralized applications was recently approved by the Open Source Initiative (OSI). The Cryptographic Autonomy License (CAL) claims to be the first open source license specifically designed to protect end users’ rights and ownership of data and control of their cryptographic keys.
The use of open source software (OSS) for blockchain applications is common, and we addressed some of the associated legal issues in our white paper “10 Things to Know About The Intersection of Blockchain Technology, Open Source Software, and Patents.” The CAL includes many provisions that are commonly found in other open source licenses (e.g., it requires making the source code available for any modifications to the underlying work). However, it also includes a number of unique provisions and many subtle nuances to more common provisions.
Dorsey's Square Crypto puts more cash toward Bitcoin grants
Square Crypto is making it easier for developers to work on free, open-source projects that improve Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.
How Blockchain Can Be Used to Promote Gender Equality
Denelle Dixon is the CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source blockchain network that connects the world’s financial infrastructure. Previously, she was the COO of Mozilla, and served as general counsel and legal advisor in private equity and technology.
Bitcoin Startup Casa Names New CEO as Node Service Goes Open-Source
Bitcoin startup Casa is charging into 2020 with a brand new look – by winding down its {hardware} product and shuffling its entrance workplace.
CEO Jeremy Welch is stepping down from the function with present head of product Nick Neuman taking the helm. CTO Jameson Lopp will stay in his present place however will be a part of the board together with Neuman.
Welch’s choice to step away from his place was linked to non-public issues and never the agency’s product choices, Welch and Neuman stated.
IRISnet open-sources its enterprise blockchain product for Cosmos
Combining the advanced Cosmos technology stack with years of experience in providing industry solutions, Bianjie has delivered a slew of exciting features in IRITA, including: flexible digital asset modeling, practical on/off-chain interoperability, privacy-preserving data access authorization, pluggable cryptographic algorithms, this comes with the efficient consensus engine and advanced cross-chain capability that come with Cosmos.
IRITA can be used to build next-generation distributed business applications for various scenarios, such as supply chain financing, digital asset exchange, healthcare data exchange, etc.
How an Open Blockchain Project Scored a Rare Endorsement From China
Conflux, a Beijing-based startup, has achieved a rare feat: winning official Chinese government support for a public, permissionless blockchain.
When President Xi Jinping urged his countrymen to "seize the opportunity" afforded by blockchain technology last year, he wasn't encouraging them to trade cryptocurrencies or launch initial coin offerings (ICOs). On the contrary, the government has been cracking down on ICOs and exchanges since the salad days of 2017.
Marshall Islands to Power World's First National Digital Currency with Algorand and SFB Technologies
Algorand is the inventor of an open-source, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that enables the development of scalable blockchain-native solutions for real-world use cases. SFB Technologies, the appointed organizer for the Marshallese sovereign initiative, chose the Algorand protocol for its speed, scalability, security and its ability to effectively implement required compliance controls and the transaction finality needed for a national currency.
12 Best Udemy Advanced Python Courses in 2020
Python is an open-source general-purpose high-level interpreted programming language most popularly used for web development, and data science. And with Python skills being at an all-time request, there isn’t a better time to master it. The previous Python-related course we published was a list of the Best Udemy Courses for Python Beginners in 2020 with selections based on the user ratings and number of enrollments. Today’s list builds on your progress from any of those courses and ushers you into the world of advanced Python programming.
40 Simple and Effective “lsof Command” in Linux System
The lsof command is one of the most compelling Linux terminal commands for admins and power users. The name lsof stands for “List of Open Files” and it provides information about all files opened by some process. Open files may refer to several file types, including regular files, directories, network streams, executing reference, block files, and so on. The most common usage of lsof is debugging system issues. Linux network admins also rely on lsof when troubleshooting network issues. Our editors have selected 40 simple but extremely useful examples of lsof to help users learn this command in more detail.
Android Leftovers
How to make LibreOffice templates to save time
LibreOffice templates save you time by making it easy to open a blank copy of documents you use often, such as budgets, form letters, and slideshow presentations. This not only serves as a quick and easy starting point for repetitive work, but it can also ensure consistency when working in groups or in a large organization. LibreOffice ships with some templates already available, but you can also create your own.
