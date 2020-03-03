Linux Foundation: Kubernetes, OpenDS4All and OpenChain
The secret to Kubernetes’ success
It’s hard to believe Kubernetes didn’t hit 1.0 until mid-2015 (a year after its first commit), given that the container orchestration platform is now in production at 78 percent of enterprises surveyed by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). That’s crazy fast adoption.
New Open Source App: Data Science Education
An open source project shepherded by the Linux Foundation aims to accelerate data science curricula while benefitting from the contributions of students and teachers. OpenDS4All is funded by IBM (NYSE: IBM) and is being developed by the University of Pennsylvania. The effort would give educators free access to information needed to develop data science coursework. In return, successful approaches would be folded back into what project promoters call “constantly evolving and improving” curricula.
A starter “curriculum kit” includes a set of open source building blocks that could be used to launch data science programs. Based on the Python programming language, the tools and frameworks include code, documentation and data sets, organizers said.
OpenDS4AII is now an open source project to facilitate data science programs
ODPi, a nonprofit The Linux Foundation project, announced that OpenDS4All is now an ODPi Live Project, accelerating the creation of data science curricula at academic institutions.
This project was initiated and funded by IBM, built by the University of Pennsylvania, and brought to life under the governance of the Linux Foundation.
OpenDS4All is a curriculum kit comprised of a set of open source building blocks for schools to supplement, strengthen, or start-up their data science programs.
The Elements And Benefits Of Open-Source Compliance
The goal of the Linux Foundation’s[1] OpenChain Project, and the specification[2] it maintains, is to promote predictability and uniformity in the management of open source. The project also aims to create consistency in how critical open-source compliance information is collected and retained so that it may be properly communicated to others.
The specification is gaining momentum and will likely be adopted by the International Organization for Standardization by mid-2020. With open-source use on the rise and more and more demanding proof of compliance becoming mainstream, this is a perfect time to reevaluate how you address compliance.
