Events: FOSS BootCamp in Oman and LISA2019 Linux Systems Performance
-
FOSS BootCamp to Kick-off Monday
The Ministry of Technology and Communications, in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Middle East College, will organize the first free and open source software BootCamp from 9th to 11st March, under the theme of “4IR & Emerging Technologies, DevOps Tools, Digital Content Development”, with the participation of over 250 programmers and IT professionals from Oman, GCC and Meena Region.
The main objective of FOSS BootCamp program is to enrich local FOSS resources experience in the field of Free and Open Source Software in Oman & GCC FOSS community among undergraduate students, Job seekers, employees & IT enthusiasts.
-
Next Monday, FOSS BootCamp Kicks offS
-
LISA2019 Linux Systems Performance
Systems performance is an effective discipline for performance analysis and tuning, and can help you find performance wins for your applications and the kernel. However, most of us are not performance or kernel engineers, and have limited time to study this topic. To serve this need I summarized Linux systems performance in 40 minutes at USENIX LISA 2019, touring six important areas: observability tools, methodologies, benchmarking, profiling, tracing, and tuning.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 509 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
12 Best Udemy Advanced Python Courses in 2020
Python is an open-source general-purpose high-level interpreted programming language most popularly used for web development, and data science. And with Python skills being at an all-time request, there isn’t a better time to master it. The previous Python-related course we published was a list of the Best Udemy Courses for Python Beginners in 2020 with selections based on the user ratings and number of enrollments. Today’s list builds on your progress from any of those courses and ushers you into the world of advanced Python programming.
40 Simple and Effective “lsof Command” in Linux System
The lsof command is one of the most compelling Linux terminal commands for admins and power users. The name lsof stands for “List of Open Files” and it provides information about all files opened by some process. Open files may refer to several file types, including regular files, directories, network streams, executing reference, block files, and so on. The most common usage of lsof is debugging system issues. Linux network admins also rely on lsof when troubleshooting network issues. Our editors have selected 40 simple but extremely useful examples of lsof to help users learn this command in more detail.
Android Leftovers
How to make LibreOffice templates to save time
LibreOffice templates save you time by making it easy to open a blank copy of documents you use often, such as budgets, form letters, and slideshow presentations. This not only serves as a quick and easy starting point for repetitive work, but it can also ensure consistency when working in groups or in a large organization. LibreOffice ships with some templates already available, but you can also create your own.
Recent comments
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 20 min ago