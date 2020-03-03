Drupal, Moodle and More
Sessions Announced for Top Open Source Conference
The Drupal Association, an international nonprofit organization, announces a rigorous DrupalCon Minneapolis lineup of sessions, all of which will be presented at DrupalCon Minneapolis on May 20-21. DrupalCon is a gathering of 3000 of the top minds in Open Source technology. The recurring event features dozens of curated sessions and panels from some of the most influential people and contributors within the Drupal community and beyond, as well as countless opportunities for networking, contributing to Drupal itself, informal conversations, introductions and more.
TYPO3 v10.3 Feature Freeze, Drupal Seeks Sponsors, More Open Source News
The final sprint release of TYPO3 version 10.3 is now available. This is the “feature freeze” version — meaning no new features will be developed — until the long term service (LTS) release in April. The TYPO3 community will now shift its focus to testing, polishing, and refining the v10 LTS release. Here are some of the key changes.
Build great distance learning and collaborative experiences with open source technology
Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, many schools around the world remain closed and millions of people are being restricted from leaving their homes. In several countries, governments have mandated that schools should remain closed until March and April 2020.
Because of this, millions of students worldwide are not able to attend school or University. In view of this situation, many educational organisations worldwide are relying on remote teaching and moving lessons to online environments. Through learning platforms, conferencing tools and virtual classrooms, Universities and schools are providing online tuition so learners can continue their studies without interruption.
[...]
Certainly, not only schools are seeing their operations affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. As thousands of companies worldwide are encouraging remote work to safeguard their employees’ health, tools like MoodleCloud and BBB combined can help shift business and operations towards digital, as well as keep remote teams connected. And, of course, our LMS designed specifically for organisational learning, Moodle Workplace, offers a great range of functionalities for online learning and communication within companies.
Lakshminarasimha Jayaram Haravu
A long-time resident of Hyderabad, Lakshminarasimha started his career as a school teacher in Mumbai and had developed country’s first open-source library management system.
12 Best Udemy Advanced Python Courses in 2020
Python is an open-source general-purpose high-level interpreted programming language most popularly used for web development, and data science. And with Python skills being at an all-time request, there isn’t a better time to master it. The previous Python-related course we published was a list of the Best Udemy Courses for Python Beginners in 2020 with selections based on the user ratings and number of enrollments. Today’s list builds on your progress from any of those courses and ushers you into the world of advanced Python programming.
40 Simple and Effective “lsof Command” in Linux System
The lsof command is one of the most compelling Linux terminal commands for admins and power users. The name lsof stands for “List of Open Files” and it provides information about all files opened by some process. Open files may refer to several file types, including regular files, directories, network streams, executing reference, block files, and so on. The most common usage of lsof is debugging system issues. Linux network admins also rely on lsof when troubleshooting network issues. Our editors have selected 40 simple but extremely useful examples of lsof to help users learn this command in more detail.
Android Leftovers
How to make LibreOffice templates to save time
LibreOffice templates save you time by making it easy to open a blank copy of documents you use often, such as budgets, form letters, and slideshow presentations. This not only serves as a quick and easy starting point for repetitive work, but it can also ensure consistency when working in groups or in a large organization. LibreOffice ships with some templates already available, but you can also create your own.
