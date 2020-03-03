Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, many schools around the world remain closed and millions of people are being restricted from leaving their homes. In several countries, governments have mandated that schools should remain closed until March and April 2020.

Because of this, millions of students worldwide are not able to attend school or University. In view of this situation, many educational organisations worldwide are relying on remote teaching and moving lessons to online environments. Through learning platforms, conferencing tools and virtual classrooms, Universities and schools are providing online tuition so learners can continue their studies without interruption.

Certainly, not only schools are seeing their operations affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. As thousands of companies worldwide are encouraging remote work to safeguard their employees’ health, tools like MoodleCloud and BBB combined can help shift business and operations towards digital, as well as keep remote teams connected. And, of course, our LMS designed specifically for organisational learning, Moodle Workplace, offers a great range of functionalities for online learning and communication within companies.