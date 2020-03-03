Python Programming Leftovers
-
PyDev of the Week: Tommy Falgout
This week we welcome Tommy Falgout (@lastcoolname) as our PyDev of the Week! Tommy works on the Robo-Clippy project. You can see what else he is up to by checking out his website. Let’s take a few moments to get to know Tommy better!
Can you tell us a little about yourself (hobbies, education, etc):
I grew up in the bayous of Louisiana, and while everyone else was interested in 4-wheeling and hunting, I gravitated towards computers and spent hours on my Commodore 64. Early on, I knew what it meant to be an outcast.
As I matured, my hobbies became numerous and varied, but all focused around my passion of building. For 5 years hosted and competed in Dallas/Fort Worth’s annual trebuchet competition: Slingfest, and was even featured on an episode of Dude Perfect on Nickelodeon as a Trebuchet expert (complete with my own IMDB page!). I also volunteer at a local Makerspace in Plano, TX (TheLab.ms), built a LEGO Robotic Clippy and competed in the Red Bull Soapbox Derby race. After a few exciting near-misses from bodily harm, I’ve settled down and recently taken up crochet and hobby electronics.
-
Weighted K-Means Clustering example - artificial countries
One of fields where WKMC algorithm can be applied is demographics. Imagine a situation, in which you would like to see how people group or would group if all administation divisions or historical conflicts disappeared or ethnical, national or tribal identity would not matter? How would then people go about creating communities?
-
enum_switch: a enum-based switch thing for Python
I am doing a series of videos (spanish only!) about "modern Python", showing the modern replacements for things that are ... dense in their original forms.
So, I showed Poetry as an alternative to writing your setup.py and Click as a way to do things easier than argparse, and Pathlib instead of os.path and then I wanted to show Enums. Which are not so new since they have been there since Python 3.4 but I feel they are not used widely enough.
And then I noticed that they help do a "safer" version of the classical Python version of C's switch / case where you can be sure of not leaving any values unhandled.
-
The Best Resources for Developers to Learn Finance
Software developers should understand the basics of finance not only to manage their own money but also to understand how businesses' software projects are funded.
Understanding how other people who work in accounting, finance and project management think about business and finance in particular can help you make better architectural decisions when trying to build maintainable systems. Code is only one aspect of a large software project so working with others and viewing the world through their discipline will help you immensely as you advance your career.
-
Global variables in python
In Python, there has only an object data type for all global variables. No matter that is a string or number, a python programmer does not need to declare the data type of that variable before using it because each variable in Python is an object variable.
-
How to build a CSS pre-processor (like SASS) from scratch
If you are in web development, maybe you've heard of Sass, Less, Pug, Stylus etc. All these are pre-processors. In this tutorial we're going to build nothing less than a functional css pre-processor from scratch with variables and functions. This type of new language is called source-to-source compiled. If you are thrilled, i hope not to disappoint you.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 454 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
12 Best Udemy Advanced Python Courses in 2020
Python is an open-source general-purpose high-level interpreted programming language most popularly used for web development, and data science. And with Python skills being at an all-time request, there isn’t a better time to master it. The previous Python-related course we published was a list of the Best Udemy Courses for Python Beginners in 2020 with selections based on the user ratings and number of enrollments. Today’s list builds on your progress from any of those courses and ushers you into the world of advanced Python programming.
40 Simple and Effective “lsof Command” in Linux System
The lsof command is one of the most compelling Linux terminal commands for admins and power users. The name lsof stands for “List of Open Files” and it provides information about all files opened by some process. Open files may refer to several file types, including regular files, directories, network streams, executing reference, block files, and so on. The most common usage of lsof is debugging system issues. Linux network admins also rely on lsof when troubleshooting network issues. Our editors have selected 40 simple but extremely useful examples of lsof to help users learn this command in more detail.
Android Leftovers
How to make LibreOffice templates to save time
LibreOffice templates save you time by making it easy to open a blank copy of documents you use often, such as budgets, form letters, and slideshow presentations. This not only serves as a quick and easy starting point for repetitive work, but it can also ensure consistency when working in groups or in a large organization. LibreOffice ships with some templates already available, but you can also create your own.
Recent comments
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 20 min ago