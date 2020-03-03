Latest Debian Drama and De-escalation
Debian Coup Explained
We've recently seen hard evidence of Debian's harassment culture and methods used to silence people who speak up.
On Sunday, a Debian Developer took some time out of his weekend and created a new package. Instead of thanking him, the Debian Project Leader (DPL), Sam Hartman, launched a ferocious attack in the bug tracking system, alleging the developer is inferior to other developers. Hartman provides no evidence. Hartman attacked the same volunteer who asked people to stop harassing him after his father died.
In another rambling email, Hartman claims to be tearing up the constitution and declaring an absolute, god-given right to humiliate and shame people at will.
Just last week, Debian announced full censorship of mailing lists. Censorship and control of the media prevent leaders from being held to account. These conditions enable rogue leaders to indulge themselves.
Ulrike Uhlig: Implementing feedback into our work culture
Feedback is not about being right or wrong, it's first of all about being able to see how another person has experienced a situation. Active listening is a tool that helps with understanding. It might seem easy, but needs quite some practice — and a safe space. One part of active listening is to restate what you hear the other person say (by mirroring, or paraphrasing), to make sure you understood, and make sure they know you understood what they were trying to say. You can practise this: in a circle of three people, have one person tell how they experienced a (possibly conflictual) situation, have one person do the active listening, and the third person observing in order to give feedback to the active listener about how they did. Then switch roles, for example clockwise, until everyone has had every role.
[...]
How do we get from German Christmas folklore, protestant work ethics, and the deeply rooted principles of disciplining and punishing to a feedback culture on eye level? It sounds a bit like going from the dark ages to a really cool science fiction utopia with universal peace, telepathy, and magic between all sentient beings on all inhabited planets in the cosmos — at least that's how I imagined it as a child, just like some of my heroes did: the cosmonaut girl who saves Earth, the boy who talks to space flowers that give him the capacity to fly, and the little onion who fights for justice (the Italian author was so popular on our side of the iron curtain that a soviet astronomer named a minor planet after him. His wife meanwhile immortalized Karl Marx.) — and some romantic part of me hangs on to these ideas.
Feedback is not always easy to hear — and to give.
