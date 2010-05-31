Language Selection

  • Open-source evangelist

    Most young graduates expect that when they enter the job market, they will be able to find positions in the field they've spent four years studying. Ben Henshall was one of them.

    Armed with a freshly minted degree in information technology, the native of Western Australia interviewed for a tech position but didn't get it. Instead he took a detour into sales and marketing, which has turned out to be a very fulfilling journey.

    Two decades after that initial change in career direction, he leads the Southeast Asian operations of Red Hat, the open-source software multinational that has been going from strength to strength in recent years.

  • Sandboxes work best when they're open

    Open source is ideal to use in sandbox environments and experimentation, often leap-frogging existing legacy technology stacks. Its wide acceptance and growing ease of use helps firms to drive strategic decision-making and deliver their operational goals.

  • Oracle’s Open-Source Battle Is a ‘Big’ Red Flag for Shareholders

    The company has spent the 21st century fighting open source, the idea that software should be a shared endeavor whose benefits go mainly to customers. This made it late to the cloud, the most profitable trend of the last decade, because the cloud is based on open-source software.

    Now Oracle stands on the brink of a great victory, the breaking of open-source tech in court. In Oracle vs. Google, to be heard March 24, it will tell the Supreme Court that instructions on using software, called application program interfaces (APIs), can be as protected by copyright as software itself. In effect it’s saying open-source licenses can be rendered moot by corporate fiat.

    It’s likely to win the argument. President Donald Trump’s administration supports it, thanks in part to generous political contributions from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

  • Open Hardware Monitor 0.9.2

    The Open Hardware Monitor is a free open source software that monitors temperature sensors, fan speeds, voltages, load and clock speeds of a computer.

  • PeaZip 7.1.1

    PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available.

  • Open-source software analyzes economics of biofuels, bioproducts

    Perennial grasses can be converted into everything from ethanol to bioplastics, but it's unclear which bioproducts hold the greatest potential.

    BioSTEAM, a new open-source simulation software package in Python developed by researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, gives scientists, engineers, biotechnology companies, and funding agencies a fast, flexible tool to analyze the economics of producing different biofuels and bioproducts—in a matter of seconds.

    BioSTEAM—Biorefinery Simulation and Techno-Economic Analysis Modules—allows researchers to quickly compare and prioritize strategies for converting biomass to fuels and products. It also generates data that can be used to evaluate the environmental impact of biorefineries, including greenhouse gas emissions, paving the way for a sustainable bioeconomy.

    The project by lead developer Yoel Cortes-Pena, a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and Ph.D. Candidate in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and his advisor, Associate Professor Jeremy Guest, was published in the latest issue of ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering. Both researchers are part of the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI), a U.S. Department of Energy-funded Bioenergy Research Center.

  • Audio: Shah Selbe on how open source technology is creating new opportunities for conservation

    On today’s episode of the Mongabay Newscast, we speak with Shah Selbe, an engineer and technologist who founded Conservify, a conservation tech lab that uses open-source technologies to empower local communities and solve some of the most pressing conservation challenges of our time.

  • Open source tool fun way to help remind people to wash hands

    Push the button for the hand sanitizer, watch a virus get squashed. Jonathan Muma reports that a new audio/visual reminder to help people wash their hands could be coming to a city near you.

  • Open Networking Foundation launches Aether platform for 5G edge cloud as a service

    The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) has announced the introduction of Aether, the first open source platform to deliver Enterprise 5G/LTE edge cloud as a service.

    The platform offers mobile connectivity and edge cloud services for distributed enterprise networks, all provisioned and managed from a centralised cloud. According to ONF, Aether is easy to deploy, highly scalable and is designed for rapid edge service onboarding in multi-cloud environment. The platform also removes the costs and complexities of deploying private mobile networks, making available the power of advanced 4G/5G networking to all enterprises.

    The project has been backed, as with other ONF projects, by the foundation’s operator partners, including AT&T, China Unicom, and Deutsche Telekom. Jochen Appel, VP fixed and mobile platforms at Deutsche Telekom, said that the company was ‘eagerly looking forward’ to the project, and that Aether was ‘yet another example where ONF has demonstrated the power to rapidly build new solutions by building on top of existing open source platforms.’

  • ONF's Stratum open switch OS available on TIP's Cassini open hardware

    The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) announced its Stratum open source switch operating system (OS) software is now available on Cassini optical transport hardware from the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). The ONF said it is the first open source operating system for Cassini, which is a network switching platform with integrated optical transponders.

    Stratum is part of ONF's Unified, Programmable and Automated Network (UPAN) Exemplar Platform, which is working on the next generation of SDN for ONF's membership. Stratum is a silicon-independent switch operating system for software-defined networks that runs on a variety of switching silicon and various white box switch platforms.

  • KITE code could power new quantum developments

    A research collaboration led by the University of York's Department of Physics has created open-source software to assist in the creation of quantum materials which could in turn vastly increase the world's computing power.

    Throughout the world the increased use of data centres and cloud computing are consuming growing amounts of energy - quantum materials could help tackle this problem, say the researchers.

    Quantum materials - materials which exploit unconventional quantum effects arising from the collective behaviour of electrons - could perform tasks previously thought impossible, such as harvesting energy from the complete solar spectrum or processing vast amounts of data with low heat dissipation.

  • Purdue University Launches Open Source, All-in-One Network Forensics Toolkit
  • Teaser—JavaScript: The First 20 Years

    In 2020, the World Wide Web is ubiquitous with over a billion websites accessible from billions of Web-connected devices. Each of those devices runs a Web browser or similar program which is able to process and display pages from those sites. The majority of those pages embed or load source code written in the JavaScript programming language. In 2020, JavaScript is arguably the world’s most broadly deployed programming language. According to a Stack Overflow [2018] survey it is used by 71.5% of professional developers making it the world’s most widely used programming language. This paper primarily tells the story of the creation, design, and evolution of the JavaScript language over the period of 1995–2015. But the story is not only about the technical details of the language. It is also the story of how people and organizations competed and collaborated to shape the JavaScript language which dominates the Web of 2020. This is a long and complicated story. To make it more approachable, this paper is divided into four major parts—each of which covers a major phase of JavaScript’s development and evolution. Between each of the parts there is a short interlude that provides context on how software developers were reacting to and using JavaScript. In 1995, the Web and Web browsers were new technologies bursting onto the world, and Netscape Communications Corporation was leading Web browser development. JavaScript was initially designed and implemented in May 1995 at Netscape by Brendan Eich, one of the authors of this paper. It was intended to be a simple, easy to use, dynamic language that enabled snippets of code to be included in the definitions of Web pages. The code snippets were interpreted by a browser as it rendered the page, enabling the page to dynamically customize its presentation and respond to user interactions.

  • Neutralino takes aim at Electron and NW.js

    Experimental framework for building cross-platform apps with JavaScript promises a lightweight footprint and freedom from Node.js

  • RcppAnnoy 0.0.16

    It remains in limbo at CRAN for no apparent reason. No change appears to be imminent either as the CRAN maintainers continue to play a passive-aggressive game of no communication for any reason. Which is a genuine shame as everbody involved in the package, i.e. Erik (upstream) and myself but also Aaron (downstream) worked pretty hard and well last weekend (while I was traveling / attending the wonderful celebRtion 2020 conference for the 20th anniversary of the R 1.0.0) to iron out all remaining issues. Installation is pretty flawless and silent as all compiler warnings have been takeb care of even under -pedantic on a recent version, and the last remaining UBSAN issue is also fixed.

  • The New Compiler Features Of LLVM 10.0 / Clang 10.0

    After running behind schedule from the planned release last month and an extra release candidate being warranted, LLVM 10.0 should be releasing this coming weeks along with its sub-projects -- most notably, the Clang 10.0 C/C++ compiler. Here is a look at the big ticket items of LLVM/Clang 10.0. The release of LLVM/Clang 10.0 is expected in the coming days while GCC 10 will be releasing in the next few weeks. As for the changes with this half-year update to this innovative compiler infrastructure, LLVM 10.0 highlights include: - For Intel AVX-512 CPUs, -mprefer-vector-width=256 is now the default behavior for limiting the use of 512-bit registers due to the AVX-512 downclocking that can occur. This matches the behavior of GCC now while those wanting the previous behavior can pass -mprefer-vector-width=512 if wanting to increase the use of 512-bit registers but with possible performance implications from the AVX-512 frequency impact.

  • Joget Inc. Announces the General Availability of Next Generation Open Source Digital Transformation Platform - Joget DX
  • 7 Programming Languages That Will Die In A Few Years [Ed: Really bad list with loads of FUD and myths]

    Programming languages are a crucial medium of connecting humans to machines. The world is moving toward the most advanced technologies, and this is only possible because of programming languages. These languages help in harnessing the power of computing in all human endeavour. However, in this article, we list down seven programming languages, in no particular order, which people think will die in a few years.

  • New programming language rankings: Python now as popular as Java, as TypeScript climbs [Ed: The Microsoft propagandists now cite a Microsoft-funded 'analyst', using Microsoft data (GitHub), to tell us which programming languages are popular. Frames Microsoft as "up" (it controls the whole platform).]
  • The Weekly Challenge #050

    I had great fun working with Merge Intervals task this week. I didn’t know it was going to be more harder to solve than Noble number task. Keeping in mind the sample data provided with the task, I came up with solution very quickly. I was very happy with the result.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge: Merge Inrervals and Noble Numbers

    These are some answers to the Week 50 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

  • How To Analyze Wikipedia Data Tables Using Python Pandas
  • Zaloha.sh – A Simple Local Directory Synchronizer Script for Linux

    and simple shell script used to synchronize two local directories: a source directory and a backup directory. It employs standard Linux/Unix tools such as find, sort, awk, mkdir, rmdir, cp and rm to support its underlying functionality. Zaloha obtains information about the directories and files via the find command. Both directories must be available locally i.e mounted to the local file system. It also features reverse-synchronization, and can optionally compare files byte by byte. Besides, it asks users to confirm actions before they are executed. In this article, you will learn how to install and use zaloha.sh to synchronize two local directories in Linux.

  • Complexity Theory: Public benefit companies

    On Jan. 29, RStudio, an integrated development environment for the programming language R, announced that it had become a public benefit corporation (PBC). The RStudio mission, it wrote, has always been to provide high-quality, open-source software for data science, scientific research and technical communication. However, before it became a PBC, this was not formalized in RStudio’s charter. RStudio wrote in a public announcement that by becoming a PBC, “we have codified our open-source mission into our charter, which means that our corporate decisions must both align with this mission, as well as balance the interests of community, customers, employees, and shareholders.”

  • Shenandoah GC in JDK 14, Part 2: Concurrent roots and class unloading

    The first part of this miniseries about Shenandoah GC in JDK 14 covered self-fixing barriers. This article discusses concurrent roots processing and concurrent class unloading, both of which aim to reduce GC pause time by moving GC work from the pause to a concurrent phase. [...] The reason we need to pre-evacuate and update all GC roots during the pause is to ensure the strong invariant. Any object that is read from or stored to must be in to-space. Here is the important caveat: Loading the objects out of GC roots does not employ load reference barriers. So, the application has to see the correct copy of the object, and we have to perform the evacs and updates before unblocking from the pause. In this problem statement lies a relatively simple solution: Ensure that loads from relevant GC roots are guarded by a Load Reference Barrier (LRB) that we call “native LRB,” and move the actual updating of those roots to the concurrent phase. The so-called “weak” roots are special, though. During marking, we might determine that certain GC roots are no longer reachable. An example of this issue is weak JNI handles. Once the weak JNI handle is declared dead (during final mark), it should not be accidentally resurrected—for example, by inserting the reference to its presumed-dead object back into the heap.

Android Leftovers

Voting and Petitioning With Proprietary Software

  • Voters struggled with LA’s fancy new voting machines on Super Tuesday

    Jennifer Cohn, an attorney and election integrity advocate, aggregated at least 100 social media or news reports related to the new voting system. They’re all bad. [...] It’s all supposed to be high tech, but the system has been showing some low-tech flaws since it debuted earlier this year. In late February, during California’s early voting period, CBS reported that some of the new voting machines were going unused because of issues with equipment, and that about 30 out of 229 total locations didn’t open on time because of issues with the tech.

  • On Super Tuesday, America's voting technology will be under intense scrutiny

    While election technology will continue to evolve to meet new threats, Heikki Nousiainen, CTO of the open-source technology company Aiven, said that companies hoping to safeguard the process will always have to split the difference between verifying a vote and protecting the voter's anonymity. He suggested that an open-source model could help achieve this.

  • Boulder makes strides toward online petitions for 2021 election

    Council, on the whole, agreed that open-source may not be the way to go for elections-related systems. (Open-source software was not a criteria in the Request for Proposals.) “With elections stuff, you want to move slowly and include a lot of security,” said councilman Aaron Brockett, a software industry professional “I think we’re on the right path.” Two council members, Adam Swetlik and Rachel Friend, wanted to issue a new RFP, due to what they saw as a lack of transparency during the lass process. City leaders convened what Carr called a “courtesy” meeting of the disbanded Campaign Finance/Elections Working Group to update them on the process and gather input.

  • Boulder Council minority skeptical of online petitioning system’s development process

    MapLight produced two “open source” systems, in which the programming code for the petitioning software can be accessed by the public and scrutinized and updated, but those were built outside the formal city bidding process. When MapLight responded to the city’s request, the offer was not for free development, according to a city staff memo to the council.

SECO Unveils 3.5″ Ryzen Embedded SBC, Docker-Compatible EDGEHOG OS Linux Distribution

Separately from the hardware announcement, SECO has launched a Yocto-based, Docker-compatible Linux distribution called EDGEHOG OS and supporting containers, OTA updates, and remote management. Read more

