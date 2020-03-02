LibreOffice Writer: Find and Replace with Powerful Formatting and Pattern Matching
Advantage of word processor in computing compared to typewriter machine in real life is that user can find a word far more quicker in a long text document. User can find anything by just one touch and find further by touching once again. Not only that, the most excellent advantage is that the word found can be replaced in entire document as user wishes. In LibreOffice Writer, these two advantages are available in Find & Replace feature (shortcut: Ctrl+H). You can find a word, a phrase, a sentence, even a pattern of text matched you wish. Later, you have two more options, first as words found all selected you can reformat them, and second you can replace them. This article will help you practice that with Writer. Happy learning!
5 of the Best Wallpaper Changers for Linux
If you find yourself changing your wallpaper often as a way to enliven the desktop and make it feel more dynamic, you can make use of an automatic wallpaper changer. These programs allow you to preselect a bunch of images and have them automatically rotate as your desktop wallpaper. Let’s check out some of the best wallpaper changers for Linux.
Android Leftovers
SparkyLinux 2020.03 Released with Latest Debian Bullseye Updates
Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories as of March 7th, 2020, the SparkyLinux 2020.03 release comes a month after SparkyLinux 2020.02 and includes all the security patches and software updates released upstream for an up-to-date live/installation media. On top of that, SparkyLinux 2020.03 ships with the latest Calamares 3.2.20 graphical installer, which adds support for storing the used global storage filesystems, improves logging, and adds support for Alpine Linux’s apk package manager.
Basemark GPU 1.2 Brings Linux Support - Wins For NVIDIA, Woes For Mesa
Last week Basemark launched their Basemark GPU 1.2 benchmark that now includes Linux support alongside all other major supported desktop and mobile operating systems. We've been testing out this Linux version with OpenGL and Vulkan support on both AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce hardware. Basemark GPU 1.2 for Linux supports OpenGL 4.5 and Vulkan while for other capable platforms is also Metal 2 and Direct3D 12. Basemark GPU 1.2 is available as a free download for users at Basemark.com though for automation functionality and other features a professional license is needed. Basemark kindly provided us with a reviewer's copy for testing. Their Linux build is both as a traditional x86_64 binary and even a Flatpak version.
