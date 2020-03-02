Games: RPCS3, Core Decay, Age of Sail, Diablo, Jumpala, Monster Sanctuary, Ocean's Heart and ASYLUM
See console-exclusive Dante's Inferno running in the RPCS3 emulator
Remember Dante's Inferno? No, not the 14th century Italian poem. The 2010 console-exclusive God of War knockoff where you shoot crucifixes made of light at demons and have a boss fight with Cleopatra, who gives birth to monsters via her nipples. It was an odd one.
Dante's Inferno is the latest game to be declared fully playable and glitch-free in the open-source PS3 emulator RPCS3. "Issues with Physics made it impossible to finish some stages normally" before now, and there were some problems with cutscene audio stuttering and generally stability, but that's all solved and it's looking lovely in 4K. I mean, as lovely as Hell is ever going to look.
Battle through a dying Earth in the FPS 'Core Decay' - Steam page now up
Core Decay is one of those incredible looking retro-inspired shooters we covered recently, and it's now listed on Steam for you to go give it a wishlist.
Be the captain in a stylish Naval adventure with 'Abandon Ship' now up on GOG
Abandon Ship focuses on 'Age of Sail' ships in a Fantasy setting, with an art style inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings and it is awesome when in motion.
Diablo on Linux levels up again with a new devilutionX release
Diablo on Linux. Sound familiar? Well, we only just recently talked about Freeablo and now devilutionX has a brand new release made available for this classic.
As a reminder, devilutionX is the updated version of Devilution which is a reverse engineered (and in a legal grey area) version of Diablo. The aim is to update it for modern systems, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy the classic RPG Diablo.
Jumpala could be the next generation of competitive platformers and it's fun already
Indie developers never cease to amaze me on what they can do with simple settings and Jumpala is another surprise that I've been enjoying.
You've played traditional running and jumping platformers, platform brawlers and all sorts. How about a competitive platformer where you're constantly bouncing between tiny platforms to turn them your colour and get the highest score? Like something out of Splatoon on the Switch or a one of the game modes in Move or Die where you paint your colour. Welcome to Jumpala.
Monster Sanctuary's latest update adds a whole new area and creatures to collect
Monster Sanctuary is such a sweet game, another that has its own spin on the creature capture/collection genre with platforming, puzzles and metroidvania-styled exploration.
I'm a big fan, and I like how you're not necessarily capturing wild monsters like savages. Instead you collect eggs and hatch them into your little friends, it's nice. The fourth big Early Access update is out now, adding in a whole new story arc and area to explore with eight more unique creatures lurking around.
Ocean's Heart, a sweet-looking upcoming action RPG that emphasizes exploration
Ocean's Heart from developer Max Mraz is looking great! A sweet action RPG with a Zelda-like theme and it's coming to Linux. I had a little chat with the developer about it.
This is the title that helped me to find Solarus, the cross-platform free and open source game engine as Ocean's Heart is one of the games being made with it.
Speaking to the developer, Max Mraz, they explained Ocean's Heart as an "action RPG that emphasizes exploration, and supports that experience with detailed pixel art, rabbit-hole sidequests, and expansive optional and secret areas."
Supernatural horror adventure 'ASYLUM' still on track for this year and for Linux too
ASYLUM is really looking good, and quite freaky. Senscape just released a big update post on how the progress is going, after Epic Games recently gave them a Mega Grant.
While they've been clear it was still releasing on Steam, and Linux too, many were a little nervous about it. However, once again they've said "the Epic grant comes with no strings attached" and "So let me stress this again: ASYLUM is still coming to Steam and GOG on launch date".
Linux was mentioned again too "Moreover, we have feature parity —both in terms of performance and stability— across all announced platforms: Windows, macOS and Linux.". They've had a bit of trouble there too, as it sounds like Unreal Engine still has plenty of issues but they've pushed through them and their attention to it is certainly going to be welcome.
