Linutop’s Linux-based, kiosk-oriented Linutop OS can now run on the Raspberry Pi 4. Linutop also sells mini-PCs based on the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3 and the UP Squared.

It’s been a long time since we’ve checked in with Parisian embedded Linux firm Linutop, which back in 2010 was shipping its kiosk-targeted, Linux-based Linutop OS on a Linutop 3 running on a 1GHz, x86-based VIA C7 processor. The company’s latest Linutop mini-PCs look similar but run on much faster processors using boards such as the Raspberry Pi 3 and UP board.