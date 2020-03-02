Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 9th of March 2020 05:34:57 PM

Last week Basemark launched their Basemark GPU 1.2 benchmark that now includes Linux support alongside all other major supported desktop and mobile operating systems. We've been testing out this Linux version with OpenGL and Vulkan support on both AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce hardware.

Basemark GPU 1.2 for Linux supports OpenGL 4.5 and Vulkan while for other capable platforms is also Metal 2 and Direct3D 12. Basemark GPU 1.2 is available as a free download for users at Basemark.com though for automation functionality and other features a professional license is needed. Basemark kindly provided us with a reviewer's copy for testing. Their Linux build is both as a traditional x86_64 binary and even a Flatpak version.