today's howtos
-
How to Setup Let’s Encrypt SSL with Apache on CentOS 8
-
Level up your use of Helm on Kubernetes with Charts
-
Daniel Stenberg: curl ootw: –quote
-
How to Check Nginx Status on Linux Ubuntu 18.04 LTS?
-
How to use CAT Command in Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS?
-
How to use Swap space on a USB drive in Rasbian Linux
-
How to Check Nginx Version on Linux Ubuntu 18.04 LTS?
-
How To Install Git on Linux Mint 19
-
How to Install .Run files on Ubuntu 19.10 & 18.04 LTS Linux?
-
How to Install Blender Application on Fedora 31?
-
How to Install Krita for Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
-
How to Install Postman Application on Linux Fedora 31?
-
How to Restart Nginx Server on Linux Ubuntu 18.04 LTS?
-
Fish – A Friendly Interactive Shell
-
Learn CentOS Part 7 - Changing the Hostname
-
Set Up OpenDMARC with Postfix on CentOS/RHEL to Block Email Spoofing
-
Automatically Optimize CPU Speed And Power With Auto-cpufreq In Linux
-
ArchLinux (Re-)Installation
My current install is getting old (5+ years) and I thought it might be a good idea to start from scratch.
-
5 of the Best Wallpaper Changers for Linux
If you find yourself changing your wallpaper often as a way to enliven the desktop and make it feel more dynamic, you can make use of an automatic wallpaper changer. These programs allow you to preselect a bunch of images and have them automatically rotate as your desktop wallpaper. Let’s check out some of the best wallpaper changers for Linux.
Android Leftovers
SparkyLinux 2020.03 Released with Latest Debian Bullseye Updates
Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories as of March 7th, 2020, the SparkyLinux 2020.03 release comes a month after SparkyLinux 2020.02 and includes all the security patches and software updates released upstream for an up-to-date live/installation media. On top of that, SparkyLinux 2020.03 ships with the latest Calamares 3.2.20 graphical installer, which adds support for storing the used global storage filesystems, improves logging, and adds support for Alpine Linux’s apk package manager.
Basemark GPU 1.2 Brings Linux Support - Wins For NVIDIA, Woes For Mesa
Last week Basemark launched their Basemark GPU 1.2 benchmark that now includes Linux support alongside all other major supported desktop and mobile operating systems. We've been testing out this Linux version with OpenGL and Vulkan support on both AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce hardware. Basemark GPU 1.2 for Linux supports OpenGL 4.5 and Vulkan while for other capable platforms is also Metal 2 and Direct3D 12. Basemark GPU 1.2 is available as a free download for users at Basemark.com though for automation functionality and other features a professional license is needed. Basemark kindly provided us with a reviewer's copy for testing. Their Linux build is both as a traditional x86_64 binary and even a Flatpak version.
