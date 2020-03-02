Open Data and Open Access
Open Data Sources for AI in Industry
When starting a new project to enhance the capabilities of a production facility with Artificial Intelligence, the common question is: “Is it feasible?” Artificial intelligence in an industrial context requires a lot of data to train the underlying algorithms. Systems in operation are generating data. But often these data are encapsulated, or the databases are not connected. They may not be available for the team with the mission to bring AI to the corporation, where it’s own data is not available for building such kind of systems. And on time and budget restraints, the development team is confronted with the question of how to get the training data.
Smithsonian 3D Scans NASA Space Shuttle Discovery And Makes It Open Source
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, known as NASA, is well-loved, by millions of people. Their Facebook page is approaching 22 million fans; Twitter has over 35 million followers. If you are a fan, you probably know they have a number of different mobile apps to let you keep up with their latest and greatest projects, including NASA Selfies, Spacecraft AR (Augmented Reality), and some 3D deep space exploration.
Someone just uploaded open-source nuclear power plant blueprints to the web
There’s no getting around it: The news that someone has posted open-source blueprints for a functional nuclear power plant online sounds like the evil scheme of a James Bond villain. In fact, it could turn out to be a game-changer for affordable, clean, sustainable nuclear energy.
Created by Energy Impact Center, a research institute with the mission to decarbonize the global economy by 2040, the so-called OPEN100 project aims to be a one-stop-shop for everything needed for new power plant construction. That includes resources ranging from a web interface for visualizing plant and component design to detailed construction plans. It is the culmination of two years of research, including more than 1,500 interviews with experts and more than 100 site visits across 15 countries. The open-source format is intended to allow startups, engineering firms, global utilities, and capital markets to work together around a common goal.
USG awards $30,000 to UNG and Kennesaw State to write open-source textbook
The University System of Georgia recently awarded faculty members at the University of North Georgia (UNG) and Kennesaw State University with an Affordable Learning Georgia (ALG) Textbook Transformation Grant.
The $30,000 grant will allow five faculty members to create no-cost or low-cost course materials similar to a textbook for geographic information science (GIS) courses at the two schools. Currently, the textbook costs $85 to $99, according to the proposal. The total projected savings per academic year is more than $31,000.
Dr. Amber Ignatius, assistant professor of geography and geospatial science in the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis (IESA) at UNG, said the grant targeted the introductory GIS course at both schools because of its broad reach. More than 350 students enroll in the course in one academic year, according to the proposal.
Oregon Tech turns to open source materials to save students textbook costs
Oregon Tech faculty turn to open source materials to save students more than $400,000 in textbook costs
Faculty at Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” have been making focused efforts over the last two years to reduce some of the costs associated with textbook materials. Through working with the Open Educational Resources (OER) program, it has saved Oregon Tech students more than $400,000 in textbook costs.
Open educational resources, according to University librarian, John Schoppert, “are freely accessible, high-quality coursework materials made accessible to students to alleviate the high costs of mainstream publisher textbooks. Addressing textbook affordability is critical to student success and retention, and Oregon Tech is focused on addressing that barrier,” he said.
-
5 of the Best Wallpaper Changers for Linux
If you find yourself changing your wallpaper often as a way to enliven the desktop and make it feel more dynamic, you can make use of an automatic wallpaper changer. These programs allow you to preselect a bunch of images and have them automatically rotate as your desktop wallpaper. Let’s check out some of the best wallpaper changers for Linux.
Android Leftovers
SparkyLinux 2020.03 Released with Latest Debian Bullseye Updates
Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories as of March 7th, 2020, the SparkyLinux 2020.03 release comes a month after SparkyLinux 2020.02 and includes all the security patches and software updates released upstream for an up-to-date live/installation media. On top of that, SparkyLinux 2020.03 ships with the latest Calamares 3.2.20 graphical installer, which adds support for storing the used global storage filesystems, improves logging, and adds support for Alpine Linux’s apk package manager.
Basemark GPU 1.2 Brings Linux Support - Wins For NVIDIA, Woes For Mesa
Last week Basemark launched their Basemark GPU 1.2 benchmark that now includes Linux support alongside all other major supported desktop and mobile operating systems. We've been testing out this Linux version with OpenGL and Vulkan support on both AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce hardware. Basemark GPU 1.2 for Linux supports OpenGL 4.5 and Vulkan while for other capable platforms is also Metal 2 and Direct3D 12. Basemark GPU 1.2 is available as a free download for users at Basemark.com though for automation functionality and other features a professional license is needed. Basemark kindly provided us with a reviewer's copy for testing. Their Linux build is both as a traditional x86_64 binary and even a Flatpak version.
