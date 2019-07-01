today's leftovers
-
AMD Radeon "SISCHED" Support Has Been Retired
Not many AMD Radeon Linux gamers have been using the "sisched" SI machine instruction scheduler in recent times. This non-default scheduler hasn't been well maintained. Additionally, when on the RADV Vulkan driver, using the Valve-backed compiler back-end has been far superior. As such, SISCHED has now been gutted out of Mesa.
-
Webinar: Introducing Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z
Organizations aim to innovate faster and deploy applications more efficiently through cloud-native development — and they expect these applications to protect their data, scale smoothly, and be always available. Now you can meet all of these expectations by combining the leading container and Kubernetes application platform with the leading enterprise computing platform: Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z.
-
foss-north 2020 Training Day
Let’s talk about the foss-north 2020 training day! Every year we invite interesting speakers for the conference. Some of them are also teachers, and some of them are willing to hold a heavily discounted open enrollment training the day after the conference.
-
Humble New Tab Page is an elegant new tab replacement extension for Firefox and Chrome
There are many new tab replacements available for Firefox and Chrome. One of my favorites is Group Speed Dial.
-
The Brave Browser is Brilliant, But probably not for the reasons you think…
Is it just the hype around the lofty vision that Brave espouses in its marketing material? The idea of an ad network that respects privacy and pays both content publishers and consumers of that content is certainly appealing, right up there in too-good-to-be-true territory. Or maybe the kind of user who seeks out third party ad-blocking web browsers is also inclined to get excited and perceive value in a new crypto currency just for the sake of having a new crypto currency? I don’t know. I do know that if I were in Brave’s position–taking ad revenue from advertisers, not paying any of that to the publishers of the content over which I display the ads, and controlling a whole secondary crypto economy which serves as yet another potential source of revenue–well, let’s just say my Cheshire Cat grin would probably start hurting my face muscles after a while.
-
New High Quality GPU Compression Codec Going Open-Source In The Coming Days
Compression experts Rich Geldreich and Stephanie Hurlburt with their Binomial consulting firm are about to release a high-quality open-source compression codec for GPUs.
Hurlburt began teasing this new open-source project over the weekend. She tweeted out that a high quality open-source codec will be opened up in the coming days for "high quality GPU performant images" and "we're sending you literally 15+ years ahead in time." While it may seem like a marketing gimmick and building up hype, we have continued to be amazed at the work done by Geldreich in terms of compression codecs and other software work over the years, so we are genuinely excited and eager to learn more.
-
HTTPS Obsolescence
It’s a shame that a perfectly good piece of hardware is now partially unusable. From a hardware perspective, this tablet works great and suits all my needs. However, manufacturers have product “lifespans” that don’t align with consumers’ reality. There is a right to repair movement that I think applies here. The ability to root and update this tablet would restore nearly all of its original value and functionality to me. There isn’t a root available for this tablet (because it’s so old). And trying to create one for myself would probably consume so much time that it would be more economically efficient for me to just by a new one. This of course goes to benefit manufacturers.
-
Reset Your Computer Once a Year for a Happier Life
That said, make absolutely sure that you've got everything that you need backed up before you get started. Where are your important photos, videos, and documents? Can you reinstall all of the software you rely on from the web? Are all your browser passwords and other data synced somewhere safe?
-
Search for alien life: SETI@home's crowdsourced quest winds down after 21 years
The project has announced that SETI@home will "go into hibernation" on March 31, ending an internet-based computing initiative that for two decades captured the imagination of tech enthusiasts curious about the possibility of finding intelligent alien life through radio signals from far-flung reaches of the galaxy.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 827 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
gThumb 3.9.1 Released with Various Changes, New App Icon
A new stable release of gThumb, the GTK-based photo manager and image viewer for Linux desktops, is now available to download. I wrote about how to install gThumb on Ubuntu a couple of months back and figured that the latest update may be of interest to those of you who use it! gThumb 3.9.1 isn’t a game-changing release, but it touts a number of notable enhancements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks. It even has a spiffy new app icon (right) designed according to the new GNOME icons style. Elsewhere, the photo management app now lets you customise keyboard shortcuts to suit your tastes, and adds a shortcuts “cheat sheet”. Users can press ctrl + f1 with the app in focus to reveal it. This is part of a wider GNOME initiative to make keyboard shortcuts more discoverable among GTK applications.
shellcheck: boosting the signal
I like code-validation tools, because I hate defects in my software and I know that there are lots of kinds of defects that are difficult for an unaided human brain to notice. On my projects, I throw every code validater I can find at my code. Standbys are cppcheck for C code, pylint for Python, and go lint for Go code. I run these frequently – usually they’re either part of the “make check” I use to run regression tests, or part of the hook script run when I push changes to the public repository. A few days ago I found another validator that I now really like: shellcheck Yes, it’s a lint/validator for shell scripts – and in retrospect shell, as spiky and irregular and suffused with multilevel quoting as it is, has needed something like this for a long time. I haven’t done a lot of shell scripting in the last couple of decades. It’s not a good language for programming at larger orders of magnitude than 10 lines or so – too many tool dependencies, too difficult to track what’s going on. These problems are why Perl and later scripting language became important; if shell had scaled up better the space they occupy would have been shell code as far as they eye can see. But sometimes you write a small script, and then it starts to grow, and you can end up in an awkward size range where it isn’t quite unmanageable enough to drive you to port it to (say) Python yet. I have some cases like this in the reposurgeon suite.
Programming: Python, Perl and Operators in OpenShift/Red Hat/CoreOS
FocusWriter - Text editor gone minimalistic
A few weeks ago, I was looking around for some nice Linux software, and I came across the home page of the person who had created the Whisker Menu for Xfce. Since I really like this one - I even included it as my favorite desktop menu in the 2018 best Linux apps compilation, I was intrigued by the other software in the repertoire, and decided to do some random testing. A program called FocusWriter drew my attention. Well, FocusWriter is meant to be a simple, straightforward, distraction-free advanced text editor, designed to provide those using it with maximum productivity. In other words, you don't waste time managing the software, you don't waste time getting your fleeting attention span diverted, you get stuff done. Well, that's the core idea on paper. As someone who writes books, I found the concept curious and inviting. Perhaps I could be doing something more effectively? Well, let's find out.
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 17 min ago
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago