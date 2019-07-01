Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • AMD Radeon "SISCHED" Support Has Been Retired

    Not many AMD Radeon Linux gamers have been using the "sisched" SI machine instruction scheduler in recent times. This non-default scheduler hasn't been well maintained. Additionally, when on the RADV Vulkan driver, using the Valve-backed compiler back-end has been far superior. As such, SISCHED has now been gutted out of Mesa.

  • Webinar: Introducing Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z

    Organizations aim to innovate faster and deploy applications more efficiently through cloud-native development — and they expect these applications to protect their data, scale smoothly, and be always available. Now you can meet all of these expectations by combining the leading container and Kubernetes application platform with the leading enterprise computing platform: Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z.

  • foss-north 2020 Training Day

    Let’s talk about the foss-north 2020 training day! Every year we invite interesting speakers for the conference. Some of them are also teachers, and some of them are willing to hold a heavily discounted open enrollment training the day after the conference.

  • Humble New Tab Page is an elegant new tab replacement extension for Firefox and Chrome

    There are many new tab replacements available for Firefox and Chrome. One of my favorites is Group Speed Dial.

  • The Brave Browser is Brilliant, But probably not for the reasons you think…

    Is it just the hype around the lofty vision that Brave espouses in its marketing material? The idea of an ad network that respects privacy and pays both content publishers and consumers of that content is certainly appealing, right up there in too-good-to-be-true territory. Or maybe the kind of user who seeks out third party ad-blocking web browsers is also inclined to get excited and perceive value in a new crypto currency just for the sake of having a new crypto currency? I don’t know. I do know that if I were in Brave’s position–taking ad revenue from advertisers, not paying any of that to the publishers of the content over which I display the ads, and controlling a whole secondary crypto economy which serves as yet another potential source of revenue–well, let’s just say my Cheshire Cat grin would probably start hurting my face muscles after a while.

  • New High Quality GPU Compression Codec Going Open-Source In The Coming Days

    Compression experts Rich Geldreich and Stephanie Hurlburt with their Binomial consulting firm are about to release a high-quality open-source compression codec for GPUs.

    Hurlburt began teasing this new open-source project over the weekend. She tweeted out that a high quality open-source codec will be opened up in the coming days for "high quality GPU performant images" and "we're sending you literally 15+ years ahead in time." While it may seem like a marketing gimmick and building up hype, we have continued to be amazed at the work done by Geldreich in terms of compression codecs and other software work over the years, so we are genuinely excited and eager to learn more.

  • HTTPS Obsolescence

    It’s a shame that a perfectly good piece of hardware is now partially unusable. From a hardware perspective, this tablet works great and suits all my needs. However, manufacturers have product “lifespans” that don’t align with consumers’ reality. There is a right to repair movement that I think applies here. The ability to root and update this tablet would restore nearly all of its original value and functionality to me. There isn’t a root available for this tablet (because it’s so old). And trying to create one for myself would probably consume so much time that it would be more economically efficient for me to just by a new one. This of course goes to benefit manufacturers.

  • Reset Your Computer Once a Year for a Happier Life

    That said, make absolutely sure that you've got everything that you need backed up before you get started. Where are your important photos, videos, and documents? Can you reinstall all of the software you rely on from the web? Are all your browser passwords and other data synced somewhere safe?

  • Search for alien life: SETI@home's crowdsourced quest winds down after 21 years

    The project has announced that SETI@home will "go into hibernation" on March 31, ending an internet-based computing initiative that for two decades captured the imagination of tech enthusiasts curious about the possibility of finding intelligent alien life through radio signals from far-flung reaches of the galaxy. 

gThumb 3.9.1 Released with Various Changes, New App Icon

A new stable release of gThumb, the GTK-based photo manager and image viewer for Linux desktops, is now available to download. I wrote about how to install gThumb on Ubuntu a couple of months back and figured that the latest update may be of interest to those of you who use it! gThumb 3.9.1 isn’t a game-changing release, but it touts a number of notable enhancements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks. It even has a spiffy new app icon (right) designed according to the new GNOME icons style. Elsewhere, the photo management app now lets you customise keyboard shortcuts to suit your tastes, and adds a shortcuts “cheat sheet”. Users can press ctrl + f1 with the app in focus to reveal it. This is part of a wider GNOME initiative to make keyboard shortcuts more discoverable among GTK applications. Read more

shellcheck: boosting the signal

I like code-validation tools, because I hate defects in my software and I know that there are lots of kinds of defects that are difficult for an unaided human brain to notice. On my projects, I throw every code validater I can find at my code. Standbys are cppcheck for C code, pylint for Python, and go lint for Go code. I run these frequently – usually they’re either part of the “make check” I use to run regression tests, or part of the hook script run when I push changes to the public repository. A few days ago I found another validator that I now really like: shellcheck Yes, it’s a lint/validator for shell scripts – and in retrospect shell, as spiky and irregular and suffused with multilevel quoting as it is, has needed something like this for a long time. I haven’t done a lot of shell scripting in the last couple of decades. It’s not a good language for programming at larger orders of magnitude than 10 lines or so – too many tool dependencies, too difficult to track what’s going on. These problems are why Perl and later scripting language became important; if shell had scaled up better the space they occupy would have been shell code as far as they eye can see. But sometimes you write a small script, and then it starts to grow, and you can end up in an awkward size range where it isn’t quite unmanageable enough to drive you to port it to (say) Python yet. I have some cases like this in the reposurgeon suite. Read more

Programming: Python, Perl and Operators in OpenShift/Red Hat/CoreOS

  • Productivity Mondays - Break Fear to Boost Productivity

    Another week, another edition of Productivity Mondays! This week I'm looking at how fear can help you be more productive and, no I don't mean the fear of not delivering on time... although that is a good motivator right? Actually no, that's a terrible motivator. This is all about empowering you to break down fear barriers by getting uncomfortable then using that as a motivator to kick some goals!

  • EuroPython 2020: Call for Proposals now open

    We’re looking for proposals on every aspect of Python: all levels of programming from novice to advanced, applications, frameworks, data science, Python projects, internals or topics which you’re excited about, your experiences with Python and its ecosystem, creative or artistic things you’ve done with Python, to name a few. EuroPython is a community conference and we are eager to hear about your use of Python. Since feedback shows that our audience is very interested in advanced topics, we’d appreciate more entries in this category for EuroPython 2020. Please help spread word about Call for Proposals to anyone who might be interested. Thanks.

  • efining Your Own Python Function

    Throughout the previous tutorials in this series, you’ve seen many examples demonstrating the use of built-in Python functions. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to define your own Python function. You’ll learn when to divide your program into separate user-defined functions and what tools you’ll need to do this.

  • Python in GitHub Actions [Ed: Can we please stop pushing Python devs towards proprietary software traps of Microsoft with surveillance and censorship?]
  • Extracting coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spike protein sequences with BioPerl

    As I started learning Perl I found out that there is a collection of Perl modules for bioinformatics tasks and it is called BioPerl. Intrigued I decided to try to use it for a simple task as it would help me in learning Perl. So the next question was: what task should I choose? Maybe download file with biological sequences, parse it and filter according some criteria? Thinking about this further I made a choice. I will work with sequences of infamous coronavirus which is more precisely named as SARS-CoV-2!

  • What makes a good Operator?

    In 2016, CoreOS coined the term, Operator. They started a movement about a whole new type of managed application that achieves automated Day-2 operations with a user-experience that feels native to Kubernetes. Since then, the extensions mechanisms that underpin the Operator pattern, have evolved significantly. Custom Resource Definitions, an integral part of any Operator, became stable, got validation and a versioning feature that includes conversion. Also, the experience the Kubernetes community gained when writing and running Operators accumulated critical mass. If you’ve attended any KubeCon in the past 2 years, you will have noticed the increased coverage and countless sessions focusing on Operators. The popularity that Operators enjoy, is based on the possibility to achieve a cloud-like service experience for almost any workload available wherever your cluster runs. Thus, Operators are striving to be the world’s best provider of their workload as-a-service. But what actually does make for a good Operator? Certainly the user experience is an important pillar, but it is mostly defined through the interaction between the cluster user running kubectl and the Custom Resources that are defined by the Operator.

FocusWriter - Text editor gone minimalistic

A few weeks ago, I was looking around for some nice Linux software, and I came across the home page of the person who had created the Whisker Menu for Xfce. Since I really like this one - I even included it as my favorite desktop menu in the 2018 best Linux apps compilation, I was intrigued by the other software in the repertoire, and decided to do some random testing. A program called FocusWriter drew my attention. Well, FocusWriter is meant to be a simple, straightforward, distraction-free advanced text editor, designed to provide those using it with maximum productivity. In other words, you don't waste time managing the software, you don't waste time getting your fleeting attention span diverted, you get stuff done. Well, that's the core idea on paper. As someone who writes books, I found the concept curious and inviting. Perhaps I could be doing something more effectively? Well, let's find out. Read more

