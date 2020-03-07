TDF new Board of Directors The new Board of Directors of The Document Foundation has just started the two year term on February 18, 2020. Members are: Michael Meeks, Thorsten Behrens, Franklin Weng, Daniel Rodriguez, Cor Nouws, Lothar Becker and Emiliano Vavassori. Deputies are: Nicolas Christener and Paolo Vecchi. Five people have been elected for the first time to the Board of Directors: Daniel Armando Rodriguez from Posadas in Argentina; Lothar Becker from Karlsruhe in Germany; Emiliano Vavassori from Bergamo in Italy; Nicholas Christener from Bern in Switzerland; and Paolo Vecchi from Luxembourg (in Luxembourg). During the first meeting of the Board of Directors, the nine members have elected Lothar Becker as Chairman and Franklin Weng as Deputy Chairman. In the meantime, also the responsibilities and areas of oversight have been discussed and decided. At the same time, six people – who have served as board members and deputies during the previous term(s) – have left the board, but will continue their activity as TDF Members: Marina Latini, Chairwoman; Björn Michaelsen, Deputy Chairman; Eike Rathke, Member; and Jan Holešovský, Simon Phipps and Osvaldo Gervasi, Deputies. Also: QA/Dev Report: February 2020

LibrePlanet 2020: In-person component canceled, but we'll see you online It is with deep sadness that we are canceling all of the in-person events associated with LibrePlanet 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and our corresponding concern for the safety of this community. This includes the conference sessions on March 14 and 15, and all Free Software Foundation (FSF)-organized social events on March 13, 14, and 15. However, just because we won't be holding a conference in person this year doesn't mean that we've given up our fight to "free the future." Instead, LibrePlanet will be a fully free (as in freedom) virtual conference and livestream. We had an extremely exciting program planned, and we're going to try and maintain as much of that schedule as possible with all of the speakers who are willing and able to participate remotely. The resulting livestream will be run on and entirely accessible via free software, so that you can enjoy these amazing talks from the comfort of your home. With our small staff and the immense amount of other work to be done for free software this year, we decided that rescheduling to later this year would not be feasible, and that a virtual conference would be much more valuable. We changed our plans since our announcement last week because, over the weekend, the number of presumptive coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts grew to 40. We also have been receiving a steady flow of speaker and attendee cancellations, indicating concern. The continuous spread of the virus, the daily changes to the situation, and its confirmed growth in the Boston area all made it impossible for us to sufficiently guarantee people's safety attending the event. With this issue out of the way, we can now focus all of our energy to deliver the best possible version of the event online.