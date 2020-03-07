Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Desktop Environments and Python Podcast
-
2020-03-09 | Linux Headlines
Jellyfin has its biggest release yet, and Memcached sees a significant update. Plus the Debian Project Leadership contest has begun, and the report spreading false information about the distro.
-
Desktop Environments and their Distros
Desktop Environments and their Distros Some distributions are made by the same teams as your Desktop Environments and in this video, we go over which ones share resources and if you should use the corresponding distribution.
-
Podcast.__init__: Open Source Machine Learning On Quantum Computers With Xanadu AI
Quantum computers promise the ability to execute calculations at speeds several orders of magnitude faster than what we are used to. Machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms require fast computation to churn through complex data sets. At Xanadu AI they are building libraries to bring these two worlds together. In this episode Josh Izaac shares his work on the Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane projects that provide both high and low level interfaces to quantum hardware for machine learning and deep neural networks. If you are itching to get your hands on the coolest combination of technologies, then listen now and then try it out for yourself.
-
