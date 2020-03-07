LibreOffice 7.0's Qt5 Support To Offer HiDPI Scaling
The support uses a DPI scaling approach similar to what is used by GTK in scaling of the Cairo surface. Developer Luca Carlon acknowledges "the current result is far from perfect, which you can see with the various graphics glitches" but at least isn't crashing or other woes. Hopefully by the time of the LibreOffice 7.0.0 debut in August this Qt5 HiDPI support will be better positioned. LibreOffice 7.0 so far has also been baking some performance improvements for the Impress and Draw components, enhancements to Writer's Navigator, and other enhancements for leading the open-source office suite race.
When Hartman was elected leader in April last year, he told iTWire in an interview that one of his priorities was to improve the process of decision-making. And he says that during his tenure as leader, that problem has been tackled, at least to some extent. "I think we've made good progress figuring out how to make decisions," he told iTWire. "Unfortunately, some of the decisions have had no easy answers. Feelings build up, and just because we've decided doesn't magically make that go away. We need to remind ourselves that we are still a community and find a way to process these feelings. That's something I am very interested in working on, but it's not something I can work on alone." Hartman, who has been a maintainer of the Kerberos software for Debian for many years, said that one of the keys to the success of the project was delegation. "We let individual maintainers have significant autonomy working on their own parts of Debian," he said. "Similarly, we put together teams to divide the work of Debian.
