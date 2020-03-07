Programming: LLVM Clang 11 Compiler, Perl and Python
Fujitsu A64FX Support Added To The LLVM Clang 11 Compiler
Fujitsu has contributed support for their high-performance A64FX ARMv8-based CPU cores to the LLVM Clang compiler.
The Fujitsu A64FX is ARMv8.2-based with 512-bit SIMD via the Arm Scalable Vector Extensions (SVE), 48 cores, and has onboard 32GB of HBM2 memory. We should be seeing more servers / HPC systems coming to market this year with the A64FX processors. Among the announced users of the Fujitsu A64FX is Japan's Post-K exascale supercomputer.
No Paws in this post (well maybe a litte)
Well back to the PAWs game again. This is one group of actions that has really got me distracted.
In my last post I manged to get 'SubscribeToShard' to work with my stream decoder though it is really just beta code for now. What first go me distracted was reading along in the Amazon doc I saw a bit about streaming an audio file.
Well the last time I worked on this sort of stream was in the dieing days of the last century??
This got me thinking and I went downstairs and dusted off my good old 2201 and fired it up thinking it might come in useful. Next I had to find some 'C' code and files I had from that time that I think I had on on 3.5 floppy in my upstairs closet.
Python main function
In this tutorial, we will learn how to use a Python program's __name__ attribute to run it dynamically in different contexts.
Lists in python – Part One
Lists in python are just like an array in Java, a python list is liked an apartment consists of many rooms where you will find a person living inside each of those rooms. The only difference between the Python list and the Java array is that Java is very strict when it comes to the type of element which is allowed to stay inside a particular type of array which means if that array belongs to the integer type then only integer will be allowed to stay inside that array, whereas Python will allow every data types to stay together inside a single list. For example, in the below program, we will put a string, a number, and a dictionary within that same list and then use those data types according to our needs.
Grid Search Optimization Algorithm in Python
In this tutorial, we are going to talk about a very powerful optimization (or automation) algorithm, i.e. the Grid Search Algorithm. It is most commonly used for hyperparameter tuning in machine learning models. We will learn how to implement it using Python, as well as apply it in an actual application to see how it can help us choose the best parameters for our model and improve its accuracy. So let's start.
Graphics: Release of Mesa 19.3.5 and "AMD Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer"
LibreOffice 7.0's Qt5 Support To Offer HiDPI Scaling
The support uses a DPI scaling approach similar to what is used by GTK in scaling of the Cairo surface. Developer Luca Carlon acknowledges "the current result is far from perfect, which you can see with the various graphics glitches" but at least isn't crashing or other woes. Hopefully by the time of the LibreOffice 7.0.0 debut in August this Qt5 HiDPI support will be better positioned. LibreOffice 7.0 so far has also been baking some performance improvements for the Impress and Draw components, enhancements to Writer's Navigator, and other enhancements for leading the open-source office suite race.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Desktop Environments and Python Podcast
today's howtos
