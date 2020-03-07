Graphics: Release of Mesa 19.3.5 and "AMD Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer" Mesa 19.3.5 I'd like to announce the release of Mesa 19.3.5, final release of the 19.3.x series. You are encouraged to migrate to 20.0.1, released a few days ago, in order to obtain future fixes. Most fixes in this release are for Intel, followed by AMD, and a few scattered fixes here and there. Cheers, Eric --- Andrii Simiklit (1): Revert "glx: convert glx_config_create_list to one big calloc" Arcady Goldmints-Orlov (1): spirv: Remove outdated SPIR-V decoration warnings Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (1): intel/gen12: Take into account opcode when decoding SWSB Danylo Piliaiev (1): i965: Do not generate D16 B5G6R5_UNORM configs on gen < 8 Dave Airlie (1): gallivm/tgsi: fix stream id regression Dylan Baker (7): docs: Add SHA256 sum for 19.3.4 .pick_status.json: Update to 2a98cf3b2ecea43cea148df7f77d2abadfd1c9db .pick_status.json: Update to 946eacbafb47c8b94d47e7c9d2a8b02fff5a22fa .pick_status.json: Update to bee5c9b0dc13dbae0ccf124124eaccebf7f2a435 .pick_status.json: Update to 8291d728dc997e87b4d2e4e451692643a1dba881 .pick_status.json: Update to e4baff90812d799d586296fcad992ddcc553c359 .pick_status.json: Update to 01496e3d1ea0370af03e6645dbd2b864c2ace94c Eric Engestrom (12): .pick_status.json: Update to 74e4cda64b9d114321216eefe536f80644b0f0fd .pick_status.json: Mark dba71de5c63617677fe44558f995d35fad643413 as denominated .pick_status.json: Mark 5ea23ba659adc05ff75ca7a4c9d1bd01db889ddd as denominated .pick_status.json: Mark 34fd894e42ae1ec9d35bf9c4f05364b03dd4a223 as denominated .pick_status.json: Mark ddd767387f336ed1578f171a2af4ca33c564d7f3 as denominated .pick_status.json: Mark b9773631d3e79e2310ed0eb274b4dd9426205066 as denominated .pick_status.json: Mark 9fea90ad5170dd64376d22a14ac88c392813c96c as denominated bin/gen_release_notes.py: fix commit list command .pick_status.json: Update to 0103f02acb10dcdea23461ba214307a6827a7772 gitlab-ci: update template to fix container build issues docs: add release notes for 19.3.5 VERSION: bump version to 19.3.5 Erik Faye-Lund (2): util: promote u_debug_memory.c to src/util .pick_status.json: Update to 74e4cda64b9d114321216eefe536f80644b0f0fd Francisco Jerez (1): intel/fs/gen12: Fixup/simplify SWSB annotations of SIMD32 scratch writes. Ian Romanick (1): intel/fs: Correctly handle multiply of fsign with a source modifier Jason Ekstrand (3): isl: Set 3DSTATE_DEPTH_BUFFER::Depth correctly for 3D surfaces iris: Don't skip fast depth clears if the color changed anv: Parse VkPhysicalDeviceFeatures2 in CreateDevice Jordan Justen (1): intel/compiler: Restrict cs_threads to 64 Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1): v3d: Sync on last CS when non-compute stage uses resource written by CS Kristian Høgsberg (2): Revert "glsl: Use a simpler formula for tanh" Revert "spirv: Use a simpler and more correct implementaiton of tanh()" Krzysztof Raszkowski (1): gallium/swr: simplify environmental variabled expansion code Marek Olšák (3): radeonsi: don't wait for shader compilation to finish when destroying a context mesa: fix immediate mode with tessellation and varying patch vertices Revert "mesa: check for z=0 in _mesa_Vertex3dv()" Mathias Fröhlich (3): egl: Implement getImage/putImage on pbuffer swrast. egl: Fix A2RGB10 platform_{device,surfaceless} PBuffer configs. mesa: Flush vertices before changing the OpenGL state. Michel Dänzer (1): st/vdpau: Only call is_video_format_supported hook if needed Paulo Zanoni (1): intel/device: bdw_gt1 actually has 6 eus per subslice Peng Huang (1): radeonsi: make si_fence_server_signal flush pipe without work Rafael Antognolli (1): intel/gen12+: Disable mid thread preemption. Samuel Pitoiset (3): ac/llvm: fix 64-bit fmed3 ac/llvm: fix 16-bit fmed3 on GFX8 and older gens ac/llvm: flush denorms for nir_op_fmed3 on GFX8 and older gens Tapani Pälli (5): iris: fix aux buf map failure in 32bits app on Android mesa: introduce boolean toggle for EXT_texture_norm16 i965: toggle on EXT_texture_norm16 mesa/st: toggle EXT_texture_norm16 based on format support mesa/st: fix formats required for EXT_texture_norm16 Timothy Arceri (1): glsl: fix gl_nir_set_uniform_initializers() for image arrays luc (1): zink: confused compilation macro usage for zink in target helpers. git tag: mesa-19.3.5

Mesa 19.3.5 Released To End Out The Series, Time To Move To Mesa 20.0 Mesa 19.3.5 was released today for ending out the Mesa 19.3 series as the Q4'2019 OpenGL/Vulkan driver release stream. Mesa 19.3.5 has several Intel OpenGL/Vulkan driver fixes, a few AMD ACO fixes, and a couple RadeonSI updates too and other mostly mundane fixes. None of the changes appear to be particularly significant which is good considering this is a late stage point release to this driver series introduced last quarter.

AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver Should you be experienced in upstream Linux kernel development, AMD is hiring a lead Linux kernel developer. A recent AMD job posting puts AMD still looking for a lead Linux kernel developer after initially hearing of the position towards the start of the year. This Linux kernel developer position is on their GPU driver side for AMDGPU as well as focused on APU product support but appears to be less so about Zen/CPU efforts. AMD is looking for someone who is already well experienced on Linux kernel development and ideally having GPU programming experience with the likes of CUDA/OpenCL/HIP and machine learning frameworks.

LibreOffice 7.0's Qt5 Support To Offer HiDPI Scaling The support uses a DPI scaling approach similar to what is used by GTK in scaling of the Cairo surface. Developer Luca Carlon acknowledges "the current result is far from perfect, which you can see with the various graphics glitches" but at least isn't crashing or other woes. Hopefully by the time of the LibreOffice 7.0.0 debut in August this Qt5 HiDPI support will be better positioned. LibreOffice 7.0 so far has also been baking some performance improvements for the Impress and Draw components, enhancements to Writer's Navigator, and other enhancements for leading the open-source office suite race.