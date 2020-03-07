today's howtos
Graphics: Release of Mesa 19.3.5 and "AMD Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer"
LibreOffice 7.0's Qt5 Support To Offer HiDPI Scaling
The support uses a DPI scaling approach similar to what is used by GTK in scaling of the Cairo surface. Developer Luca Carlon acknowledges "the current result is far from perfect, which you can see with the various graphics glitches" but at least isn't crashing or other woes. Hopefully by the time of the LibreOffice 7.0.0 debut in August this Qt5 HiDPI support will be better positioned. LibreOffice 7.0 so far has also been baking some performance improvements for the Impress and Draw components, enhancements to Writer's Navigator, and other enhancements for leading the open-source office suite race.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Desktop Environments and Python Podcast
