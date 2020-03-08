Linux Has This Awesome Benchmarking Tool You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
Fellow benchmarking junkies, gather ‘round and listen to this truth bomb: we know Linux is incredible, and we know Linux gaming is incredible. But benchmarking those games without a “canned” benchmark like those found in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Far Cry 5 and others? Well, that’s not so incredible. Fortunately, a developer known as FlightlessMango has answered the call with a fantastic tool called MangoHUD.
MangoHUD is a Vulkan overlay that can be activated on any game running through Steam Proton (which deftly translates Microsoft’s DirectX graphics API to Vulkan — which Linux can understand). It can also be invoked in native Linux games using Vulkan, or through software like Lutris.
