AirView Wireless Touchscreen Display Works with Phones, Laptops, Raspberry Pi, Etc. (Crowdfunding)

Tuesday 10th of March 2020
Linux
Gadgets

We’ve already written about several displays that take USB-C, HDMI or/and WiFi inputs to add a monitor to phones or computers including DUO add-on display and LAPSCREEN.

AirView is another one of those and has launched on Kickstarter with a 13.3″ and 15.6″ Full HD versions featuring a touchscreen, built-in Miracast & AirPlay support, as well as HDMI and USB-C ports. It works with Android/iOS phones, traditional laptops & computers, SBC’s such as Raspberry Pi, and even game consoles.

Getting started with Emacs

Many people say they want to learn Emacs, but many of them shy away after the briefest encounter. It's not because Emacs is bad or even that complex. The problem, I believe, is that people don't actually want to learn Emacs; they want to be comfortable with Emacs traditions. They want to understand the arcane keyboard shortcuts and unfamiliar terminology. They want to use Emacs as they believe it's "meant to be used." I sympathize with this because that's how I felt about Emacs. I thought that all true Emacs users only ran it inside a terminal, and never used arrow keys or menus, much less a mouse. That's a great way to discourage yourself from getting started with Emacs. There are enough unique .emacs config files out there to prove that if there's one common strain among Emacs users, it's that everyone uses Emacs differently. Read more

Linux Has This Awesome Benchmarking Tool You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Fellow benchmarking junkies, gather ‘round and listen to this truth bomb: we know Linux is incredible, and we know Linux gaming is incredible. But benchmarking those games without a “canned” benchmark like those found in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Far Cry 5 and others? Well, that’s not so incredible. Fortunately, a developer known as FlightlessMango has answered the call with a fantastic tool called MangoHUD. MangoHUD is a Vulkan overlay that can be activated on any game running through Steam Proton (which deftly translates Microsoft’s DirectX graphics API to Vulkan — which Linux can understand). It can also be invoked in native Linux games using Vulkan, or through software like Lutris. Read more

Best Laptops for Linux and Apps Development [2020]

In the laptop market, you're bound to find a wide array of products that have been designed explicitly for Linux development. However, the ones that we've mentioned in this article are not only perfect for open-source development but also have been given the seal of approval by other fellow Linux developers. Apart from your programming skills, there are a few other things that can also influence the way you code, and one of them is your computer system for sure. Even though it isn’t like you can’t code on a regular PC or laptop, speaking from personal experience, you can make the most out of your programming skillset by going for a computer with high specs and one that’s been specially designed for such tasks. Read more

