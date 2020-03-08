Today in Techrights
- Corporations-Run OSI Removes Eric S Raymond (ESR)
- Ask Former EPO President Alison Brimelow What EPO Means to International Women’s Day
- Today’s UPC ‘Debate’ is a Farce, Stuffed by the Litigation ‘Industry’ Instead of British Industry
- European Granting Convention
- António Campinos Sponging Off the EPO
- JURI Committee (the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs) Buries the Unitary Patent (UPC) for Good
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, March 09, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 08, 2020
- Links 9/3/2020: Linux 5.6 RC5, SparkyLinux 2020.03 Released
- Links 8/3/2020: GNOME Shell and Mutter 3.36, NomadBSD 1.3.1, APT 2.0 and GNU Guile Releases
Clonezilla Live Switches to Linux 5.4 LTS, Adds Bluetooth Support
Clonezilla Live 2.6.5 comes about four months after version 2.6.4 and it’s based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of March 9th, 2020, and uses the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel. This release ships with Linux kernel 5.4.19 by default, to offer better support for newer hardware. However, the switch to Linux 5.4 LTS was also probably made because it’s a long-term support branch, supported until the end of 2021.
LXD 3.22 Released- Added Features, Improvements & Bug Fixes
LXD 3.22: Stephene Graber from LXD Team said, ” The LXD Team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 3.22 and you will find VM images Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Fedora, and Arch” The latest LXD 3.22 comes with a number of added features, updates, and Bug Fixes for its containers and virtual machines and it is readily available for Download for your Linux Distro.
