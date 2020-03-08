Language Selection

Tuesday 10th of March 2020
News
Clonezilla Live Switches to Linux 5.4 LTS, Adds Bluetooth Support

Clonezilla Live 2.6.5 comes about four months after version 2.6.4 and it’s based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of March 9th, 2020, and uses the long-term supported Linux 5.4 kernel. This release ships with Linux kernel 5.4.19 by default, to offer better support for newer hardware. However, the switch to Linux 5.4 LTS was also probably made because it’s a long-term support branch, supported until the end of 2021. Read more

LXD 3.22 Released- Added Features, Improvements & Bug Fixes

LXD 3.22: Stephene Graber from LXD Team said, ” The LXD Team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 3.22 and you will find VM images Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, Fedora, and Arch” The latest LXD 3.22 comes with a number of added features, updates, and Bug Fixes for its containers and virtual machines and it is readily available for Download for your Linux Distro. Read more

