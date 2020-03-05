today's howtos
Darktable 3.0.1 Released! How to Install it in Ubuntu
5 Ways To Repeat Your Last Command In Linux
Zorin OS - How To Add Icons On Desktop
How to Install Postman App for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
How to Install Ubuntu in Oracle VM VirtualBox of Fedora 31?
Updating your system with skel and still keeping your own settings
How to install the Shotcut App on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
How to use DATE Command in Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS?
How to use Halt Command in Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS?
Games: Creepy Tale, HyperRogue, Snake Core, Avorion, GOL and GOverlay
Today in Techrights
Open Source Initiative bans co-founder, Eric S Raymond
Last week, Eric S Raymond (often known as ESR, author of The Cathedral and the Bazaar, and co-founder of the Open Source Intiative) was banned from the Open Source Intiative (the “OSI”). Specifically, Raymond was banned from the mailing lists used to organize and communicate with the OSI. For an organization to ban their founder from communicating with the group (such as via a mailing list) is a noteworthy move.
