Games: Creepy Tale, HyperRogue, Snake Core, Avorion, GOL and GOverlay Creepy Tale, an atmospheric mix of platforming puzzle with a sinister theme is out on Linux Creepy Tale from Deqaf Studio is a mix of adventure and exploration, platforming and some horror themes that all come together in a pretty great looking game. Originally released earlier in February, the developer announced this month that a Linux version is now up and live for everyone.

HyperRogue the fascinating and confusing non-Euclidean puzzle-roguelike has a big update HyperRogue might just melt your mind if you try to understand it, and it remains as one of the most unique puzzle-roguelike games around due to the non-Euclidean features. A brand new big update is out with HyperRogue 11.3 which includes some multiple new lands to explore, some of which has some advances features, plus new creatures to fight or try to run away from as you run through the warped hyperbolic plane.

Snake Core twists the gameplay from the classic Snake into a fun looking action game Orangepixel is at it again, putting a real unique spin on a classic. Snake Core is their newest game, revealed this week as a big upgrade to the retro Snake gameplay with a lot more action.

Avorion, the massive open world build-your-own spaceship adventure is out now Few space games have impressed me as much as Avorion, I'll make that clear right away. An open world space adventure, where you build your own ship block-by-block is out now and it's gorgeous. It's such an amazing mix of gameplay styles. It has the world exploration of titles like Eve Online and Elite, with the construction much more in-depth. You mine for the resources, taking those raw materials and build whatever design you want. A massive mining ship? A Borg-styled cube? A super-long missile ship? Whatever you want, you can pretty much do it as long as you have the resources.

Looking to follow more Linux gaming sources? Here's a few you might like At GOL we're big fans of community building and so sometimes it's good to give a shout out to others doing fantastic work for Linux gaming. Consider this your: "beginners guide to watching more Linux and gaming content across your favourite places". Before getting into it, just a reminder that we are on both YouTube and Twitch - so be sure to click on those buttons to like, subscribe and give over your firstborn. Every single one included in our lists below creates their content on Linux, so you should feel right at home if you're both new and old to the Linux community. Not all the channels cover just gaming so keep that in mind, we're just listing what we think do interesting work.

GOverlay - a new open source Linux app for managing overlays like MangoHud With the Vulkan API making the creation of Linux gaming overlays like MangoHud easier, having a way to manage them without editing a configuration file would be sweet - enter GOverlay. It's a new open source Linux application, started by developer Benjamim Góis. Their plan with it, is to give Linux users a simple to use tool to manage overlays like MangoHud which works with it now and post-processing effects like vkBasalt which will be added in future. The first initial release just went out as an example of what can be done, and it does work quite nicely already.