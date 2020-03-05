today's leftovers
The latest Windows 10 update is so broken, Microsoft is advising some folks to uninstall it
Memory-Lane Monday: Say, this is almost as easy as Linux! [Ed: "Linux" coverage at IDG reduced to bizarre rambles (a lot of the rest is Microsoft promotion in 'news' clothing)]
This pilot fish works as a Linux sysadmin at a small software-as-a-service company. “I come in early in the mornings, while the tech that does most of our Windows and desktop work comes in later and stays later,” fish says.
But next morning it’s fish who gets a panicked call from the user, who tells fish that nothing is working and can he please come right over to take a look?
Memcached 1.6 Released With Enhanced Performance For This Memory Caching System
Most notable with Memcached 1.6 is the new meta protocol that is now more featureful than the now-deprecated binary protocol. This meta protocol is said to offer better correctness and performance. Memcached's networking code was also redone to allow automatic batching of response system calls. With the networking changes, when averaging 1.5 keys per syscall is said to potentially reduce server CPU usage by up to 25% and latency by at least a few percent.
Between Wine and Darling
Darling does for macOS applications what Wine does for Windows applications. It enables them to run on Linux. Many of them, anyway, because running graphical macOS applications on Linux via Darling is still a work in progress. I have a MacBook Air, but have no intention of running anything from the Mac world on my Linux machine. If you do, head on over to Darling’s home page for all the info you need to install and run it.
SLE 15 SP2 Beta – Weekly Updates
We are not satisfied with the current quality of our builds in regard of the approaching Release Candidate phase. Many of the known issues are being tackle but our recent changes to some of our packages – details further down below – need extra care. Due to those changes we require a specific test cycle to ensure the quality of future RC milestone.
13 reads to save for later: An open organization roundup
For months, writers have been showering us with multiple, ongoing series of articles, all focused on different dimensions of open organizational theory and practice. That's led to to a real embarrassment of riches—so many great pieces, so little time to catch them all.
So let's take moment to reflect. If you missed one (or several) now's your chance to catch up.
What’s new between the Mass Open Cloud and Red Hat Ceph Storage?
We at Red Hat are proud to have the opportunity to work with so many interesting and innovative organizations. One such group is the Mass Open Cloud (MOC), which is a non-profit initiative that includes universities, government organizations and businesses, and provides reliable and cost effective storage to support both its public and private clouds built on Red Hat OpenStack Platform. In addition to OpenStack, the MOC has deployed Red Hat Ceph Storage as the storage foundation for its innovative research and big data analytics. This blog will showcase the importance of Ceph storage in the work Red Hat is doing with the MOC.
Test Days: Internationalization (i18n) features for Fedora 32
All this week, we will be testing internationalization (i18n) features in Fedora 32.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 621
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 621 for the week of March 1 – 7, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.
How to use a button with a Raspberry Pi
Here’s our latest How to use video, showing you how to connect a button to your Raspberry Pi.
2020.10 The Videos
Alas, not all videos of the German Perl and Raku Workshop have been released yet, but these are the ones that are and have (at least some) Raku content:
Splice Machine 3.0 integrates machine learning capabilities, database
Databases have long been used for transactional and analytics use cases, but they also have practical utility to help enable machine learning capabilities. After all, machine learning is all about deriving insights from data, which is often stored inside a database.
today's howtos
Games: Creepy Tale, HyperRogue, Snake Core, Avorion, GOL and GOverlay
Today in Techrights
Open Source Initiative bans co-founder, Eric S Raymond
Last week, Eric S Raymond (often known as ESR, author of The Cathedral and the Bazaar, and co-founder of the Open Source Intiative) was banned from the Open Source Intiative (the “OSI”). Specifically, Raymond was banned from the mailing lists used to organize and communicate with the OSI. For an organization to ban their founder from communicating with the group (such as via a mailing list) is a noteworthy move.
