today's leftovers
Memory-Lane Monday: Say, this is almost as easy as Linux! [Ed: "Linux" coverage at IDG reduced to bizarre rambles (a lot of the rest is Microsoft promotion in 'news' clothing)]
This pilot fish works as a Linux sysadmin at a small software-as-a-service company. “I come in early in the mornings, while the tech that does most of our Windows and desktop work comes in later and stays later,” fish says.
[...]
But next morning it’s fish who gets a panicked call from the user, who tells fish that nothing is working and can he please come right over to take a look?
Most notable with Memcached 1.6 is the new meta protocol that is now more featureful than the now-deprecated binary protocol. This meta protocol is said to offer better correctness and performance. Memcached's networking code was also redone to allow automatic batching of response system calls. With the networking changes, when averaging 1.5 keys per syscall is said to potentially reduce server CPU usage by up to 25% and latency by at least a few percent.
Darling does for macOS applications what Wine does for Windows applications. It enables them to run on Linux. Many of them, anyway, because running graphical macOS applications on Linux via Darling is still a work in progress. I have a MacBook Air, but have no intention of running anything from the Mac world on my Linux machine. If you do, head on over to Darling’s home page for all the info you need to install and run it.
We are not satisfied with the current quality of our builds in regard of the approaching Release Candidate phase. Many of the known issues are being tackle but our recent changes to some of our packages – details further down below – need extra care. Due to those changes we require a specific test cycle to ensure the quality of future RC milestone.
For months, writers have been showering us with multiple, ongoing series of articles, all focused on different dimensions of open organizational theory and practice. That's led to to a real embarrassment of riches—so many great pieces, so little time to catch them all.
So let's take moment to reflect. If you missed one (or several) now's your chance to catch up.
We at Red Hat are proud to have the opportunity to work with so many interesting and innovative organizations. One such group is the Mass Open Cloud (MOC), which is a non-profit initiative that includes universities, government organizations and businesses, and provides reliable and cost effective storage to support both its public and private clouds built on Red Hat OpenStack Platform. In addition to OpenStack, the MOC has deployed Red Hat Ceph Storage as the storage foundation for its innovative research and big data analytics. This blog will showcase the importance of Ceph storage in the work Red Hat is doing with the MOC.
All this week, we will be testing internationalization (i18n) features in Fedora 32.
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 621 for the week of March 1 – 7, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.
Here’s our latest How to use video, showing you how to connect a button to your Raspberry Pi.
Alas, not all videos of the German Perl and Raku Workshop have been released yet, but these are the ones that are and have (at least some) Raku content:
Databases have long been used for transactional and analytics use cases, but they also have practical utility to help enable machine learning capabilities. After all, machine learning is all about deriving insights from data, which is often stored inside a database.
Security Leftovers
Let's Encrypt's work is technical and happens in the background. But in a few short years it has helped make the internet much more secure on a fundamental level. Plenty of companies offer security certificates; Let’s Encrypt just took the audacious step of making them free. A week ago, it issued its billionth certificate.
But that ubiquity also means that when a pebble drops in the middle of Let’s Encrypt’s pond, the ripples can travel a long way. On February 28, the pebble was a bug that threatened to effectively render 3 million sites nonfunctional in a matter of days.
"With the chipset key, attackers can decrypt data stored on a target computer and even forge its Enhanced Privacy ID (EPID) attestation, or in other words, pass off an attacker computer as the victim's computer," wrote Positive Technology in the report.
By exploiting vulnerability CVE-2019-0090, a local attacker could extract the chipset key stored on the PCH microchip and obtain access to data encrypted with the key. Worse still, it is impossible to detect such a key breach. With the chipset key, attackers can decrypt data stored on a target computer and even forge its Enhanced Privacy ID (EPID) attestation, or in other words, pass off an attacker computer as the victim's computer. EPID is used in DRM, financial transactions, and attestation of IoT devices.
Universities must create joint cybersecurity teams to protect themselves against ever more sophisticated hacking attempts, according to the vice-president of a Dutch university hit by a ransomware attack over Christmas that forced the institution to pay the equivalent of about £175,000 to criminals.
Put aside, for now, foreign meddling in U.S. elections, social media propaganda and partisan voter suppression. The newest emerging threat to elections in 2020 is new voting systems that have been insufficiently tested and phased in, but have been debuting in many of 2020’s presidential primaries and caucuses.
today's howtos
Games: Creepy Tale, HyperRogue, Snake Core, Avorion, GOL and GOverlay
Creepy Tale from Deqaf Studio is a mix of adventure and exploration, platforming and some horror themes that all come together in a pretty great looking game. Originally released earlier in February, the developer announced this month that a Linux version is now up and live for everyone.
HyperRogue might just melt your mind if you try to understand it, and it remains as one of the most unique puzzle-roguelike games around due to the non-Euclidean features.
A brand new big update is out with HyperRogue 11.3 which includes some multiple new lands to explore, some of which has some advances features, plus new creatures to fight or try to run away from as you run through the warped hyperbolic plane.
Orangepixel is at it again, putting a real unique spin on a classic. Snake Core is their newest game, revealed this week as a big upgrade to the retro Snake gameplay with a lot more action.
Few space games have impressed me as much as Avorion, I'll make that clear right away. An open world space adventure, where you build your own ship block-by-block is out now and it's gorgeous.
It's such an amazing mix of gameplay styles. It has the world exploration of titles like Eve Online and Elite, with the construction much more in-depth. You mine for the resources, taking those raw materials and build whatever design you want. A massive mining ship? A Borg-styled cube? A super-long missile ship? Whatever you want, you can pretty much do it as long as you have the resources.
At GOL we're big fans of community building and so sometimes it's good to give a shout out to others doing fantastic work for Linux gaming. Consider this your: "beginners guide to watching more Linux and gaming content across your favourite places".
Before getting into it, just a reminder that we are on both YouTube and Twitch - so be sure to click on those buttons to like, subscribe and give over your firstborn.
Every single one included in our lists below creates their content on Linux, so you should feel right at home if you're both new and old to the Linux community. Not all the channels cover just gaming so keep that in mind, we're just listing what we think do interesting work.
With the Vulkan API making the creation of Linux gaming overlays like MangoHud easier, having a way to manage them without editing a configuration file would be sweet - enter GOverlay.
It's a new open source Linux application, started by developer Benjamim Góis. Their plan with it, is to give Linux users a simple to use tool to manage overlays like MangoHud which works with it now and post-processing effects like vkBasalt which will be added in future. The first initial release just went out as an example of what can be done, and it does work quite nicely already.
