IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
OpenShift Scale: Running 500 Pods Per Node
A common request from OpenShift users has long been to raise the number of pods per node. OpenShift has set the limit to 250 starting with the first Kubernetes-based release (3.0) through 4.2, but with very powerful nodes, it can support many more than that.
This blog describes the work we did to achieve 500 pods per node, starting from initial testing, bug fixes and other changes we needed to make, the testing we performed to verify function, and what you need to do if you’d like to try this.
-
What's new in Red Hat Ceph Storage 4: A Beast of a front end, default support for BlueStore, and Cockpit installer support
Today Red Hat announced Red Hat Ceph Storage 4, a major release that brings a number of improvements in scalability, monitoring, management, and security improvements. We also have designed Ceph Storage 4 to be easier to get started. Let's tour some of its most interesting features.
-
Securing the deployment of OpenShift Container Platform 4
There have been some changes to the way we deliver OpenShift Container Platform 4 from OpenShift Container Platform 3. The installer and client binaries are delivered via mirror.openshift.com, as well as access.redhat.com. Also, container images are delivered from Quay.io primarily, and most of them are mirrored to the Red Hat container registries such as registry.access.redhat.com and registry.redhat.io. This was done to speed up the rate at which we can deliver updates, and facilitate over-the-air updates. You might be wondering how we ensure the integrity of bits delivered via this new delivery mechanism, so we’re going to dive into that in this post.
-
Robotic Process Automation (RPA): 5 truths behind the buzz
The current hype about robotic process automation comes with questions, concerns, and misconceptions about what RPA can and can't do. Let's examine 5 key facts business leaders should understand
-
Red Hat Accelerates Petabyte-Scale Object Storage for Cloud-Native Workloads
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 to deliver simplified, petabyte-scale object storage for cloud-native development and data analytics. Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 is based on the Nautilus version of the Ceph open source project.
-
Red Hat Shares ― More edge computing
Wondering why there's another Red Hat Shares issue so soon after the last one? The February issue was all about edge computing. But, frankly, 1 newsletter isn’t enough to tackle a topic that’s poised to explode this year, as many predict.
We’ve published a couple of additional pieces on edge computing in the last month and thought you might be interested.
In this short issue, see how we approach edge computing, and read our own Paul Cormier’s blog post about edge’s dependence on hybrid cloud and open source.
-
IBM announces Elyra AI Toolkit, a set of AI-centric extensions to Jupyter Notebooks
Jupyter Notebooks are now the open standard for data science and artificial intelligence (AI) model development. In keeping with our commitment to open source and the Jupyter community, in particular, IBM is proud to announce Elyra, a set of open source AI-centric extensions to Jupyter Notebooks, and, more specifically, the new JupyterLab user interface.
-
Fedora 31 Release Party – Karachi
Fedora 31 Release Party was a social event for people to meet & connect who are curious about Fedora from Karachi in general, and check out the cool & awesome features of the new Fedora 31 release. It also served as an opportunity for people to find out what Fedora and free software in general is all about and ask questions of people already involved in the community.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 864 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: RenderDoc, Git, Perl, Python, Rust and Bash
Sculpt OS release 20.02
With the release of Sculpt version 20.02, we follow our roadmap's mission to make Sculpt OS easier to approach. In particular, we identified the reliance on a command-line interface as a potential barrier of entry. As Sculpt OS is not a Unix-like system, it should not require any Unix know-how from the user. To relieve users from this burden, Sculpt 20.02 introduces a custom graphical file browser and editor that can be used for interactively inspecting and tweaking the state of the system. The traditional command-line interface is still present as a fallback for advanced tasks though. The updated manual goes into detail about the use of the new system. Also: Sculpt OS 20.02 Released - Built Off Genode, Now Includes File Manager + Editor
Kernel: Intel Drivers, Oracle "Taming Tracepoints in the Linux Kernel" and Samsung Pushing Microsoft
Servers: VMs, Containers and TensorFlow Quantum (TFQ)
Recent comments
1 min ago
45 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago