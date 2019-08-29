Programming: RenderDoc, Git, Perl, Python, Rust and Bash
-
RenderDoc 1.7 is out today for this cross-platform graphics debugging/profiling tool that supports Vulkan, Direct3D, and OpenGL graphics APIs across all major platforms.
RenderDoc 1.7 comes with Python API changes, improved capture performance for Direct3D 12 programs, better handling of queue ownership transfer barriers in Vulkan, support for Vulkan's KHR_shader_non_semantic_info extension, and dozens of bug fixes across the board. RenderDoc 1.7 also brings a global font scale for better scaling of text within its own user-interface.
-
A release candidate Git v2.26.0-rc1 is now available for testing
at the usual places. It is comprised of 453 non-merge commits
since v2.25.0, contributed by 47 people, 10 of which are new faces.
The tarballs are found at:
https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/testing/
The following public repositories all have a copy of the
'v2.26.0-rc1' tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at:
url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git
url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git
url = https://github.com/gitster/git
New contributors whose contributions weren't in v2.25.0 are as follows.
Welcome to the Git development community!
Abhishek Kumar, Benno Evers, Eyal Soha, Harald van Dijk,
Jacques Bodin-Hullin, Kir Kolyshkin, Lucius Hu, Peter Kaestle,
Rasmus Jonsson, and Shourya Shukla.
Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows.
Thanks for your continued support.
Alban Gruin, Alexandr Miloslavskiy, Bert Wesarg, brian
m. carlson, David Turner, Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee, Elijah
Newren, Emily Shaffer, Eric Sunshine, Hans Jerry Illikainen,
Hariom Verma, Heba Waly, Jeff King, Johan Herland, Johannes Berg,
Johannes Schindelin, Johannes Sixt, Jonathan Nieder, Jonathan
Tan, Junio C Hamano, Kevin Willford, Kyle Meyer, Luke Diamand,
Martin Ågren, Masaya Suzuki, Matheus Tavares, Matthew Rogers,
Miriam Rubio, Paolo Bonzini, Philippe Blain, Pranit Bauva,
Ralf Thielow, René Scharfe, SZEDER Gábor, Tanushree Tumane,
and Taylor Blau.
-
Git 2.26-rc1 is out this morning as the newest test version of this distributed version control system.
Highlights of the Git 2.26 series so far as of RC1 consists of:
- Continued work on improving the Bash/CLI auto-completion for different sub-commands.
-
I am really enjoying the weekly challenges, specially doing in Raku. The point of blogging is also about sharing my fight with Raku. I hardly write anything about my Perl solution as I don’t see anything new to talk about. Having said that, I still go for Perl first as it is my first love and will remain so rest of my life. Even today, my brain is so tuned to Perl, every ideas come in form and shape of Perl only. I started contributing in the Week #46. I could only find time to do Perl solutions in the Week #46. The following Week #47 was the same as I didn’t get to do Raku. It was the Week #48 when I managed to find time to do both Perl and Raku for the first time. Ever since I have been able to contribute every week in both languages. I would give the credit to the fellow Team PWC member, Ryan Thompson, for helping me with the Perl and Raku reviews.
-
Lists are a fundamental data type in the Python programming language. A list is a mutable sequence that is typically a collection of homogeneous items. Mutable means that you can change a list after its creation. You will frequently see lists that contain other lists. These are known as nested lists. You will also see lists that contain all manner of other data types, such as dictionaries, tuples or objects.
-
As you are aware, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a topic of frequent and ongoing discussions. We would like to provide an update on our status and policies as well as provide resources for additional information.
As of today, our event schedule remains as posted on event sites. Any changes or updates will be immediately shared. The NumFOCUS staff and board of directors are closely monitoring the situation and will be following the lead of the WHO, CDC, and state and local governments. Our plan is to weekly reassess information and provide updates as needed.
-
The following text is in German, since we're announcing a Python sprint in Düsseldorf, Germany.
-
With issue9108, the trytond server does not enforce access right on wizard relying on the access right of the model on which it runs.
-
With issue9089, the web client does not set noreferrer nor noopener to open external links.
-
I know I'll die, sooner or later, but how many years do I have left?
There's no answer to that question for me or for anyone else interested in their future, because the future is unknowable. That hasn't stopped demographers and actuaries from calculating life expectancies in years and sometimes making news with their calculations.
Here in Australia the Government Actuary produces Life Tables every 5 years. The tables are based on enumeration. How many 60-year-old women were there at the last Census? How many 60-y-o women died around the Census time? From those numbers (and others) the Actuary can calculate a current likelihood of dying and an expected number of years before death for 60-y-o women.
Tallying population and death totals isn't straightforward and adjustments are made to both the current male and female populations at each age, and to the death numbers. The population figures in the latest Life Tables were adjusted from the 2016 Census, and the death figures cover the 3 years 2015-2017.
-
The 2020 RustConf Call for Proposals is now open!
Got something to share about Rust? Want to talk about the experience of learning and using Rust? Want to dive deep into an aspect of the language? Got something different in mind? We want to hear from you! The RustConf 2020 CFP site is now up and accepting proposals.
Sculpt OS release 20.02
With the release of Sculpt version 20.02, we follow our roadmap's mission to make Sculpt OS easier to approach. In particular, we identified the reliance on a command-line interface as a potential barrier of entry. As Sculpt OS is not a Unix-like system, it should not require any Unix know-how from the user. To relieve users from this burden, Sculpt 20.02 introduces a custom graphical file browser and editor that can be used for interactively inspecting and tweaking the state of the system. The traditional command-line interface is still present as a fallback for advanced tasks though. The updated manual goes into detail about the use of the new system.
Also: Sculpt OS 20.02 Released - Built Off Genode, Now Includes File Manager + Editor
Kernel: Intel Drivers, Oracle "Taming Tracepoints in the Linux Kernel" and Samsung Pushing Microsoft
-
We've known that Intel's P-State Linux CPU frequency scaling driver in general can be a bit quirky and especially so when dealing with Intel integrated graphics where the iGPU and CPU share the same power envelope. This has been shown with examples like using the "powersave" governor to boost iGPU performance while discrete graphics owners are generally best off switching over to the "performance" governor. As the latest though on helping the iGPU front with P-State, there is a new patch series talking up big gains in performance and power efficiency.
Francisco Jerez of Intel's open-source driver team sent out a set of ten patches today working on GPU-bound efficiency improvements for the Intel P-State driver.
-
Here we are going to describe what tracepoints are, how they are defined and finally demonstrate the various ways they can be used. By fleshing out all of the steps, I'm hoping others may find this process a bit easier.
-
Servers: VMs, Containers and TensorFlow Quantum (TFQ)
-
his issue Jonni has been getting very angry at me for conflating the terms emulate and virtualise, don’t even get him started on containerise. Largely I hadn’t clocked that virtualise only includes systems running on the same hardware platform. Surely, that’s an easy enough mistake to make with the x86 platform being so dominant, it’s the main thing you are going to virtualise!
This x86 world is changing though; sure for Linux Format readers x86 is going to remain the primary desktop platform. But there’s a good chance Arm plays as much a roll in your life, be that in the Raspberry Pi, your smartphone, tablet or smart TV.
In big business Amazon is already running its own design of Arm-based server processor, Apple is posturing to launch an Arm-based consumer-level processor for laptops, while Microsoft is already peddling Arm-builds of Windows. You can see the world is changing. If slowly.
-
As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.
-
Google today launched TensorFlow Quantum (TFQ), an open-source library for prototyping quantum machine learning models.
Quantum computers aren’t quite mainstream yet, but when they arrive they’ll need algorithms. TFQ fills that Gap by making it possible for developers to create hybrid AI algorithms that use both classical computing techniques and quantum computer circuit simulations.
Recent comments
1 min ago
45 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago