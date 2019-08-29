Programming: RenderDoc, Git, Perl, Python, Rust and Bash RenderDoc 1.7 Released With Vulkan Improvements, Better D3D12 Capture Performance RenderDoc 1.7 is out today for this cross-platform graphics debugging/profiling tool that supports Vulkan, Direct3D, and OpenGL graphics APIs across all major platforms. RenderDoc 1.7 comes with Python API changes, improved capture performance for Direct3D 12 programs, better handling of queue ownership transfer barriers in Vulkan, support for Vulkan's KHR_shader_non_semantic_info extension, and dozens of bug fixes across the board. RenderDoc 1.7 also brings a global font scale for better scaling of text within its own user-interface.

Git v2.26.0-rc1 A release candidate Git v2.26.0-rc1 is now available for testing at the usual places. It is comprised of 453 non-merge commits since v2.25.0, contributed by 47 people, 10 of which are new faces. The tarballs are found at: https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/testing/ The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.26.0-rc1' tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at: url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git url = https://github.com/gitster/git New contributors whose contributions weren't in v2.25.0 are as follows. Welcome to the Git development community! Abhishek Kumar, Benno Evers, Eyal Soha, Harald van Dijk, Jacques Bodin-Hullin, Kir Kolyshkin, Lucius Hu, Peter Kaestle, Rasmus Jonsson, and Shourya Shukla. Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows. Thanks for your continued support. Alban Gruin, Alexandr Miloslavskiy, Bert Wesarg, brian m. carlson, David Turner, Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee, Elijah Newren, Emily Shaffer, Eric Sunshine, Hans Jerry Illikainen, Hariom Verma, Heba Waly, Jeff King, Johan Herland, Johannes Berg, Johannes Schindelin, Johannes Sixt, Jonathan Nieder, Jonathan Tan, Junio C Hamano, Kevin Willford, Kyle Meyer, Luke Diamand, Martin Ågren, Masaya Suzuki, Matheus Tavares, Matthew Rogers, Miriam Rubio, Paolo Bonzini, Philippe Blain, Pranit Bauva, Ralf Thielow, René Scharfe, SZEDER Gábor, Tanushree Tumane, and Taylor Blau.

Git 2.26-rc1 Released With More Improvements For This Distributed Version Control System Git 2.26-rc1 is out this morning as the newest test version of this distributed version control system. Highlights of the Git 2.26 series so far as of RC1 consists of: - Continued work on improving the Bash/CLI auto-completion for different sub-commands.

The Weekly Challenge #051 I am really enjoying the weekly challenges, specially doing in Raku. The point of blogging is also about sharing my fight with Raku. I hardly write anything about my Perl solution as I don’t see anything new to talk about. Having said that, I still go for Perl first as it is my first love and will remain so rest of my life. Even today, my brain is so tuned to Perl, every ideas come in form and shape of Perl only. I started contributing in the Week #46. I could only find time to do Perl solutions in the Week #46. The following Week #47 was the same as I didn’t get to do Raku. It was the Week #48 when I managed to find time to do both Perl and Raku for the first time. Ever since I have been able to contribute every week in both languages. I would give the credit to the fellow Team PWC member, Ryan Thompson, for helping me with the Perl and Raku reviews.

Python 101: Learning About Lists Lists are a fundamental data type in the Python programming language. A list is a mutable sequence that is typically a collection of homogeneous items. Mutable means that you can change a list after its creation. You will frequently see lists that contain other lists. These are known as nested lists. You will also see lists that contain all manner of other data types, such as dictionaries, tuples or objects.

Statement on Coronavirus As you are aware, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a topic of frequent and ongoing discussions. We would like to provide an update on our status and policies as well as provide resources for additional information. As of today, our event schedule remains as posted on event sites. Any changes or updates will be immediately shared. The NumFOCUS staff and board of directors are closely monitoring the situation and will be following the lead of the WHO, CDC, and state and local governments. Our plan is to weekly reassess information and provide updates as needed.

PyDDF Python Spring Sprint 2020 The following text is in German, since we're announcing a Python sprint in Düsseldorf, Germany.

PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #411 (March 10, 2020)

Tryton News: Security Release for issue9108 With issue9108, the trytond server does not enforce access right on wizard relying on the access right of the model on which it runs.

Tryton News: Security Release for issue9089 With issue9089, the web client does not set noreferrer nor noopener to open external links.

Life tables I know I'll die, sooner or later, but how many years do I have left? There's no answer to that question for me or for anyone else interested in their future, because the future is unknowable. That hasn't stopped demographers and actuaries from calculating life expectancies in years and sometimes making news with their calculations. Here in Australia the Government Actuary produces Life Tables every 5 years. The tables are based on enumeration. How many 60-year-old women were there at the last Census? How many 60-y-o women died around the Census time? From those numbers (and others) the Actuary can calculate a current likelihood of dying and an expected number of years before death for 60-y-o women. Tallying population and death totals isn't straightforward and adjustments are made to both the current male and female populations at each age, and to the death numbers. The population figures in the latest Life Tables were adjusted from the 2016 Census, and the death figures cover the 3 years 2015-2017.

The 2020 RustConf CFP is Now Open! The 2020 RustConf Call for Proposals is now open! Got something to share about Rust? Want to talk about the experience of learning and using Rust? Want to dive deep into an aspect of the language? Got something different in mind? We want to hear from you! The RustConf 2020 CFP site is now up and accepting proposals.

Sculpt OS release 20.02 With the release of Sculpt version 20.02, we follow our roadmap's mission to make Sculpt OS easier to approach. In particular, we identified the reliance on a command-line interface as a potential barrier of entry. As Sculpt OS is not a Unix-like system, it should not require any Unix know-how from the user. To relieve users from this burden, Sculpt 20.02 introduces a custom graphical file browser and editor that can be used for interactively inspecting and tweaking the state of the system. The traditional command-line interface is still present as a fallback for advanced tasks though. The updated manual goes into detail about the use of the new system. Also: Sculpt OS 20.02 Released - Built Off Genode, Now Includes File Manager + Editor