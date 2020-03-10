Debian: BackupPC, Typography and Debian/Free Software Activities in February 2020
I have a Raspberry Pi at my parents home. They have internet access via some ISP using Carrier Grade NAT (CGN). Hence their home router is not reachable via IPv4 from the outside, they do have IPv6 and the devices can also be made accessible via IPv6 via the local router.
Did that, was able to access my Raspberry Pi over IPv6 and SSH from the outside. So doing backup of that Raspberry Pi with BackupPC from the outside was a walk in the park.
Unfortunately the IPv6 prefix seems to change occasionally and the router only allows to configure explicit IPv6 addresses in firewall rules — so after a prefix change the configured rules no more match the devices IPv6 addresses. Meh.
I have worked a bit on the fonts I use recently. From the main font I use every day in my text editor and terminals to this very website, I did a major and (hopefully) thoughtful overhaul of my typography, in the hope of making things easier to use and, to be honest, just prettier.
Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in March) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.
Here’s my (fifth) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in Debian this February.
VideoLAN's dav1d 0.6: Release and Benchmarks
dav1d 0.6.0 'Gyrfalcon', the fast and lean AV1 decoder
This is a major update of the dav1d, the fast and lean AV1 decoder,
codename 'Gyrfalcon'.
0.6.0 brings major improvements in 10/12bit decoding on ARMv8 CPUs,
up to 2.5 times faster than 0.5.2.
It also brings new AVX-512, AVX2 and SSSE3 optimizations and improves
the existing optimizations on all platforms.
Finally, it also fixes some decoder mismatches and minor crashes.
Given this week's release of dav1d 0.6, here are some fresh benchmarks of this open-source AV1 video decoder on a few different Intel and AMD systems so far.
Dav1d 0.6 has various AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations that excite us plus 10/12-bit video decoding improvements for ARMv8 hardware. With waiting for some more exciting ARM server platforms still to arrive, this round of testing is just looking at the Intel/AMD x86_64 CPU performance.
Dav1d 0.6 is now available as a big update to this open-source AV1 video decoder developed by the VideoLAN crew.
Dav1d already is quite fast on most CPUs but now is even faster on x86_64 hardware thanks to enabling AVX-512 optimizations and also extending their AVX2 and SSSE3 optimizations.
today's howtos
Programming: RenderDoc, Git, Perl, Python, Rust and Bash
RenderDoc 1.7 is out today for this cross-platform graphics debugging/profiling tool that supports Vulkan, Direct3D, and OpenGL graphics APIs across all major platforms.
RenderDoc 1.7 comes with Python API changes, improved capture performance for Direct3D 12 programs, better handling of queue ownership transfer barriers in Vulkan, support for Vulkan's KHR_shader_non_semantic_info extension, and dozens of bug fixes across the board. RenderDoc 1.7 also brings a global font scale for better scaling of text within its own user-interface.
Git 2.26-rc1 is out this morning as the newest test version of this distributed version control system.
Highlights of the Git 2.26 series so far as of RC1 consists of:
- Continued work on improving the Bash/CLI auto-completion for different sub-commands.
I am really enjoying the weekly challenges, specially doing in Raku. The point of blogging is also about sharing my fight with Raku. I hardly write anything about my Perl solution as I don’t see anything new to talk about. Having said that, I still go for Perl first as it is my first love and will remain so rest of my life. Even today, my brain is so tuned to Perl, every ideas come in form and shape of Perl only. I started contributing in the Week #46. I could only find time to do Perl solutions in the Week #46. The following Week #47 was the same as I didn’t get to do Raku. It was the Week #48 when I managed to find time to do both Perl and Raku for the first time. Ever since I have been able to contribute every week in both languages. I would give the credit to the fellow Team PWC member, Ryan Thompson, for helping me with the Perl and Raku reviews.
Lists are a fundamental data type in the Python programming language. A list is a mutable sequence that is typically a collection of homogeneous items. Mutable means that you can change a list after its creation. You will frequently see lists that contain other lists. These are known as nested lists. You will also see lists that contain all manner of other data types, such as dictionaries, tuples or objects.
As you are aware, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a topic of frequent and ongoing discussions. We would like to provide an update on our status and policies as well as provide resources for additional information.
As of today, our event schedule remains as posted on event sites. Any changes or updates will be immediately shared. The NumFOCUS staff and board of directors are closely monitoring the situation and will be following the lead of the WHO, CDC, and state and local governments. Our plan is to weekly reassess information and provide updates as needed.
The following text is in German, since we're announcing a Python sprint in Düsseldorf, Germany.
With issue9108, the trytond server does not enforce access right on wizard relying on the access right of the model on which it runs.
-
With issue9089, the web client does not set noreferrer nor noopener to open external links.
I know I'll die, sooner or later, but how many years do I have left?
There's no answer to that question for me or for anyone else interested in their future, because the future is unknowable. That hasn't stopped demographers and actuaries from calculating life expectancies in years and sometimes making news with their calculations.
Here in Australia the Government Actuary produces Life Tables every 5 years. The tables are based on enumeration. How many 60-year-old women were there at the last Census? How many 60-y-o women died around the Census time? From those numbers (and others) the Actuary can calculate a current likelihood of dying and an expected number of years before death for 60-y-o women.
Tallying population and death totals isn't straightforward and adjustments are made to both the current male and female populations at each age, and to the death numbers. The population figures in the latest Life Tables were adjusted from the 2016 Census, and the death figures cover the 3 years 2015-2017.
The 2020 RustConf Call for Proposals is now open!
Got something to share about Rust? Want to talk about the experience of learning and using Rust? Want to dive deep into an aspect of the language? Got something different in mind? We want to hear from you! The RustConf 2020 CFP site is now up and accepting proposals.
