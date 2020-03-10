Dav1d 0.6 is now available as a big update to this open-source AV1 video decoder developed by the VideoLAN crew. Dav1d already is quite fast on most CPUs but now is even faster on x86_64 hardware thanks to enabling AVX-512 optimizations and also extending their AVX2 and SSSE3 optimizations.

Given this week's release of dav1d 0.6, here are some fresh benchmarks of this open-source AV1 video decoder on a few different Intel and AMD systems so far. Dav1d 0.6 has various AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations that excite us plus 10/12-bit video decoding improvements for ARMv8 hardware. With waiting for some more exciting ARM server platforms still to arrive, this round of testing is just looking at the Intel/AMD x86_64 CPU performance.

Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in March) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.

I have worked a bit on the fonts I use recently. From the main font I use every day in my text editor and terminals to this very website, I did a major and (hopefully) thoughtful overhaul of my typography, in the hope of making things easier to use and, to be honest, just prettier.

I have a Raspberry Pi at my parents home. They have internet access via some ISP using Carrier Grade NAT (CGN). Hence their home router is not reachable via IPv4 from the outside, they do have IPv6 and the devices can also be made accessible via IPv6 via the local router. Did that, was able to access my Raspberry Pi over IPv6 and SSH from the outside. So doing backup of that Raspberry Pi with BackupPC from the outside was a walk in the park. Unfortunately the IPv6 prefix seems to change occasionally and the router only allows to configure explicit IPv6 addresses in firewall rules — so after a prefix change the configured rules no more match the devices IPv6 addresses. Meh.