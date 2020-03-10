Android Leftovers
How to Update Your Super-Old Android So It Doesn't Get Hacked
A billion Android phones are vulnerable to hackers — make sure yours isn't one
Android Users Beware: This Is Why You Should Never Rely On Google’s Own Malware Protection
Why There is Still Hope for Vulnerability Prone Android
Sensor Tower secretly collected data from Android and iOS users
The biggest threat to your Android phone has been revealed - ignoring it could cost you
Are Android upgrades actually improving? It's complicated
Android 11 features zero in on security, privacy
Victory: Android 11 Rolls out Improved Certificate Warnings
Updates galore: Honor updates ten devices to Android 10 courtesy of EMUI 10 and Magic UI 3.0 update
Ulefone Armor X7 runs the latest Android 10 OS
Xiaomi Mi A3 to receive new stable Android 10 update by the end of the month
[Now in Brazil] Samsung Galaxy A30 One UI 2.0 (Android 10) update finally arrives
Realme X2 Pro Realme UI (Android 10) open beta goes live in India
Spotify now lets users update their profile picture from Android, iOS apps
Google’s next streaming player will reportedly run Android TV and come with a remote
Hedge 20.1 released– adds new iOS & Android Connect features
Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Promises More Variety Alongside Android Release
Electrolama to Launch 802.15.4/Zigbee USB Dongle and Raspberry Pi “HAT”
Electrolama (@omerk and friends) has been working on two open-source hardware 802.15.4/Zigbee projects with “zig-a-zig-ah” (aka “zzh”) USB stick based on Texas Instruments CC2652R SimpleLink multi-standard wireless MCU and Zoe (Zigbee + Poe) development board based on Raspberry Pi HAT form factor and powered by TI CC2530 SimpleLink 2.4 GHz SoC alongside CC2592 range extender. Both boards are released under an Apache-based Solderpad Hardware License 2.0, and target users of the Zigbee2MQTT project. The boards could soon also get native support in Home Assistant via the “zigpy-cc” library which adds support in ZHA (Zigbee Home Automation) integration component.
today's leftovers
Canonical Promotions of TTX Exercises and ESM
Debian: BackupPC, Typography and Debian/Free Software Activities in February 2020
